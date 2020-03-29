Politician in Chhattisgarh asks nurse to vacate house over Covid-19, booked

india

Chhattisgarh police registered a case against a Congress corporator in Bilaspur district on Saturday for allegedly asking his tenant, a nurse to vacate the house fearing she could be a carrier of coronavirus.

However, the landlord has denied the allegations against him and claimed that the nurse voluntarily vacated the house and was framing him.

“We have registered an FIR against one Sitaram Jaiswal with the Civil Lines Police station on Saturday evening, based on the complaint of the doctor who is the owner of a private hospital where the nurse works,” said Inspector General of Ppolice , Bilaspur range , Dipanshu Kabra talking to HT.

The IGP said that according to the complainant the landlord asked the nurse to vacate his house fearing that she could transmit coronavirus.

“Jaiswal was booked under sections 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) and 341 (punishment for wrongful restraint) of the IPC and the provision of the Epidemic Disease Act 1897,” Kabra said.

But Jaiswal refuted the charges. He told reporters that the nurse had returned from her village on Thursday and told him that she wanted to quit her job and vacate the house.

“I did not force her to vacate the house, she is falsely implicating me,” said Jaiswal.

Police have started investigation but no arrest was made till Saturday night.

There have been reports of harassment against medical staff involved in Covid-19 care in other parts of the country also.

On Wednesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi warned people against misbehaving with doctors and nurses who are caring for Covid-19 patients.

In a television address to his constituency of Varanasi he said he had told the Union home ministry and police chief of all states to take strict action against “those who are not supporting or are not cooperating with doctors, nurses and other professionals who are serving us in this critical time.”