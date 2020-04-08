Coronavirus update: Deeply anguished, says PM Modi after Indian American journalist dies of Covid-19 in New York

Updated: Apr 08, 2020 10:22 IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday condoled the death of senior Indian-American journalist, Brahm Kanchibhotla, who died in a hospital in New York hospital late on Monday.

“Deeply anguished by the passing away of Indian-American journalist Mr. Brahm Kanchibotla. He will be remembered for his fine work and efforts to bring India and USA closer. Condolences to his family and friends. Om Shanti,” the Prime Minister tweeted.

Brahm Kuchibhotla was a former contributor to United News of India news agency.

Reports have said scores of Indian Americans have tested positive for the coronavirus in the US and several of them have died.

Houston-based IT professional Rohan Bavadekar is battling for his life on ventilator support. His wife and three children have also tested positive for Covid-19. Indian Americans have raised $204,000 in support of Bavadekar.

Another Indian American software engineer has tested positive along with his immediate family members in Silicon Valley.

Dr Mukul S Chandra, medical director of the Cardiac Preventive Care and Research at Miami Valley Hospital in Dayton, Ohio is on a ventilator fighting Covid-19.

Federation of Kerala Associations in North America has said that it has lost four of its community members due to the coronavirus disease.

Reports said a number of Indian Americans infected with the coronavirus in the US are in New York and New Jersey, the worst hit by the coronavirus in the country.

Some of them, including a former president of the American Association of Physicians of Indian Origin (AAPI) have been admitted to the intensive care unit (ICU).

Several community leaders both in the New York metropolitan area and Greater Washington Area of Maryland and Virginia have tested positive.

According to Johns Hopkins University, there are 398,809 confirmed coronavirus cases in the US and more than 12,000 people have died.

