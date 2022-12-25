Coronavirus news updates LIVE: China's National Health Commission to stop releasing daily case figures, reports Reuters

With a global surge in Covid-19 cases in China and several other countries, India has begun to maintain a close watch on its pandemic situation, especially as the Christmas and New Year's holiday season kicks off on Sunday. Though the government - Centre or states - have not imposed any restriction on celebrations during the festive week, it has urged people to follow Covid-appropriate behaviour such as wearing masks in crowded places, physical distancing and also getting vaccinated.

India has also started random sampling of 2 per cent international arrivals at all airports in an attempt to check any infection spike in the country. The central government has made negative RT-PCR test report mandatory for individuals coming from five countries, including China and Japan. Furthermore, in a fresh advisory issued to all states and Union territories, the Centre asked to ensure that medical oxygen supply is adequate. A countrywide mock drill at all hospitals and healthcare centres will be conducted on Tuesday (December 27), a move also aimed at bettering Covid-19 preparedness amid a fresh outbreak in China, which is reportedly the worst in three years of the pandemic.

Experts have, however, assured that India's situation may not deteriorate like that of China's since the primary variant that's driving the spike in cases in the neighbouring nation is not a novelty here. The BF.7 variant - sublineage of Omicron BA.5 - was earlier detected in India and four persons were found to be infected with it as well, but they have since recovered.