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‘Corruption definitely a key reason for the defeat of TMC’: Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar

TMC MP Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar resigned as Barasat district president, citing moral responsibility for election losses and criticizing authoritarian leadership.

Published on: May 26, 2026 05:14 am IST
By HT Correspondent
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New Delhi

‘Corruption definitely a key reason for the defeat of TMC’: Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar

All India Trinamool Congress Member of Parliament Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar on Sunday resigned as the party’s Barasat district president, taking moral responsibility for the party’s drubbing in the area. The decision comes days after the party removed her as the chief whip in the Lok Sabha. In an interview, she termed the decision as “authoritarian”, and said that a democratic process should rather have been adopted. Excerpts:

Was it an emotional decision or a political move to resign as the district in-charge?

It is a well-contemplated decision, taking moral responsibility for the loss of five of seven seats in my district (Barasat). Well, in other districts too, we have suffered losses. But everyone doesn’t have the same level of political thought-process, accountability or family legacy.

On this issue of corruption, I don’t want to blame our top leadership because even I don’t know what is happening in the ground-level.

Do you foresee any major split in the party?

I don’t know. I don’t think there would be any major split.

 
kakoli ghosh dastidar lok sabha
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