Cosmetics can only be ‘rubbed, sprayed’, not injected: Govt body clarifies

Products consumed in an injectable preparation do not fall under the category of cosmetics, the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) said on Thursday in a public notice clarifying the meaning and use of cosmetic products in India. The government body clarified that only products used externally to “beautify” or “alter appearance” are cosmetics and that the terminology cannot be applied to products injected into the body.

The CDSCO's public notice clarified the definition of 'cosmetics', warned against mislabeling and disqualified injectable use(Unsplash)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The notice covered key topics such as definition, ingredients used, prevention of injections, mislabeling of products, and treatments. It comes at a time when surgical beauty procedures that involve injecting substances into the body are becoming popular in India as cosmetic treatments.

“Cosmetic means any article intended to be rubbed, poured, sprinkled or sprayed on, or introduced into, or otherwise applied to, the human body or any part thereof for cleansing, beautifying, promoting attractiveness, or altering the appearance, and includes any article intended for use as a component of a cosmetic," the notice stated, defining cosmetics as mentioned under the Drugs and Cosmetics Act, 1940.

Safety standards clarified

Consumers, professionals and aesthetic clinics may only call those products or ingredients cosmetics which are either rubbed, poured, sprinkled or sprayed on the human body, the government body said.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} The move is meant to target beauty enhancements sold as cosmetic procedures in the country. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The move is meant to target beauty enhancements sold as cosmetic procedures in the country. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

{{^usCountry}} The notice emphasised that the list of Generally Not Recognised as Safe (GNRAS) and restricted ingredients is published by the Bureau of Indian Standards. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The notice emphasised that the list of Generally Not Recognised as Safe (GNRAS) and restricted ingredients is published by the Bureau of Indian Standards. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The CDSCO also banned the use of cosmetics for treatment purposes by individuals and professionals. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The CDSCO also banned the use of cosmetics for treatment purposes by individuals and professionals. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Compliance with cosmetic labelling provisions were reinforced by stating how product and ingredient labelling must be wary of making any claims which may be false or misleading for their intended user. A warning was issued against altering, obliterating or defacing any inscription or mark made or recorded by the manufacturer on the container, label or wrapper of any cosmetic. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Compliance with cosmetic labelling provisions were reinforced by stating how product and ingredient labelling must be wary of making any claims which may be false or misleading for their intended user. A warning was issued against altering, obliterating or defacing any inscription or mark made or recorded by the manufacturer on the container, label or wrapper of any cosmetic. {{/usCountry}}

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Hence, the use of prohibited ingredients in cosmetic products, misleading claims on label, use of cosmetics for treatment, and application of cosmetics through injections were identified as violations of the stated Act & Rules. The public was encouraged to report any violations to the CDSCO Regulatory Authority or their respective State Licensing Authorities.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Stuti Gupta ...Read More Stuti Gupta is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times, based in New Delhi, where she is a part of the General News team, tasked with reporting on happenings across the country impacting domestic as well as international ecospheres. In her role at HT, she is responsible for keeping a track of incoming news updates, packaging stories and publishing them in a format best suited to their purpose. She holds a Bachelor’s in Mass Communication and Journalism from St Xavier’s, Mumbai and is partial towards working on international affairs. Apart from her interest in the geopolitical world, she is a keen reader, writer, orator, debater and learner who loves picking up new information. She has been recognized for her previous literary work at the international level with a Gold Finalist, Gold and Silver Award in various participating years at the Queen’s Commonwealth Essay Competition along with winning the third prize and getting her story published in Children’s World in 2017. Barring academic and professional pursuits, she has a passion for travelling to new places, exploring new cultures and cuisines, documenting them through words and pictures and interacting with people from diverse backgrounds. She is also an avid enthusiast of studying art forms such as cinema, dance, theatre and music as a tool for cultural storytelling and actively participates in them. Read Less

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON