News / India News / 'Could be due to old age': Akhilesh on Kamal Nath amid SP-Cong seat feud

ByHT News Desk | Written by Aryan Prakash
Nov 05, 2023 08:49 PM IST

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav had accused ‘INDIA’ ally Congress of betrayal over seat-sharing arrangement in the Madhya Pradesh election.

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Sunday taunted former Madhya Pradesh chief minister Kamal Nath amid the differences between the SP and Congress in the Madhya Pradesh election.

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav and Madhya Pradesh Congress chief Kamal Nath.

“He (Kamal Nath) is an elderly leader and we respect him. He might have forgotten that we are their (Congress) ally. This is not his mistake, it could be due to old age”, Akhilesh was quoted by PTI as saying.The war of words between Akhilesh Yadav and Nath, who is the MP Congress chief, erupted last month over seat sharing dispute between the two parties in the run-up to the November 17 election in the state.

The SP chief had accused the Congress of betrayal, signalling fault lines in the ‘INDIA’ alliance. “We would have not given them the list and would have not picked the phone calls of Congress leaders. They betrayed us. Are they making fools of us? Why Kamal Nath and Digvijay Singh kept us engaged in meetings? The Congress leaders are in a nexus with the BJP”, Yadav had said, threatening a tit-for-tat response in Uttar Pradesh where the SP is a stronger partner.

When asked about the SP chief's ‘betrayal remark’, Nath had said,"Are bhai chhodo Akhilesh Vakhilesh (leave questions on Akhilesh)".

‘Cong a chalu party’: Akhilesh

Earlier in the day today, Akhilesh had trained guns at the Congress, calling it a chalu’ (cheat) party. “Nobody is getting anything in ration...Then why would you vote BJP...don't even vote for the Congress...Congress is a very chalu (cheat) party... will you be careful or not? If Congress can cheat us, it can cheat any one”, he said in Tikamgarh in Madhya Pradesh.“Their vote base shifted to the BJP... they are demanding caste-based census for vote bank... we are standing with you because we want you to get social justice”, he added.

HT News Desk

Topics
akhilesh yadav kamal nath madhya pradesh election
