'Countries far from conflicts being penalised': Jaishankar invokes PM Modi's remark at UNGA

External affairs minister S Jaishankar invoked Prime Minister Narendra Modi's previous remark at the United Nations General Assembly as he raised the issue of countries suffering due to the ongoing wars.

External affairs minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar addresses the 81st United Nations General Assembly at UN headquarters in New York City, US, September 26, 2026. (REUTERS)

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"Countries far from conflicts are being penalised for no fault of theirs. Those most impacted often have the least say," Jaishankar said, calling upon the assembly to "face up to the true state of affairs".

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"This year, we are witnessing a conflict in the Gulf, one that is exacerbating an already difficult situation. We remain deeply concerned over continuing hostilities. The targeting of commercial shipping and seafarers, transiting international waterways, is simply unacceptable. India calls upon all parties to exercise restraint, de-escalate tensions, ensure protection of civilians, and uninterrupted flow of energy and commerce," he said.

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