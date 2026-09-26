'Countries far from conflicts being penalised': Jaishankar invokes PM Modi's remark at UNGA

External affairs minister S Jaishankar invoked Prime Minister Narendra Modi's previous remark at the United Nations General Assembly as he raised the issue of countries suffering due to the ongoing wars.
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"Countries far from conflicts are being penalised for no fault of theirs. Those most impacted often have the least say," Jaishankar said, calling upon the assembly to "face up to the true state of affairs".
"This year, we are witnessing a conflict in the Gulf, one that is exacerbating an already difficult situation. We remain deeply concerned over continuing hostilities. The targeting of commercial shipping and seafarers, transiting international waterways, is simply unacceptable. India calls upon all parties to exercise restraint, de-escalate tensions, ensure protection of civilians, and uninterrupted flow of energy and commerce," he said.
Akanksha Verma is an Associate Editor at the Hindustan Times in New Delhi. With an experience of over a decade, she has led newsrooms operations and worked on digital content strategies. She is adept at covering breaking news situations and holds expertise in doing long-form explainers on national, political and geopolitical issues. Akanksha has previously worked with The Times Of India, Indian Express Online, News18.com, India Ahead and The Daily Jagran. She has written on key national and global events, including the Lok Sabha Elections, Assembly Elections, US Elections, US-Iran war, Operation Sindoor, Israel-Palestine conflict, Afghanistan conflict, Ram Temple verdict, Ladakh standoff, Abrogation of Article 370 and Demonetisation. She holds a BA (Hons) in English from Ramjas College, University of Delhi, and a Postgraduate Diploma in English Journalism from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), Dhenkanal, Odisha. She is proficient in both English and Hindi and has earned a beginner-level certification in Korean. Beyond her newsroom responsibilities, Akanksha enjoys reading books that explore gender and social issues. She also turns to poetry as a creative outlet, writing verses whenever inspiration strikes.
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Home/India News/'Countries far from conflicts being penalised': Jaishankar invokes PM Modi's remark at UNGA
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