‘Country's soul is its pluralism': Owaisi slams Amit Shah's remarks on UCC in 21 NDA-ruled states before 2029

AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi on Monday criticised Union home minister Amit Shah’s announcement that BJP-led NDA governments in 21 states would introduce the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) before 2029, questioning whether the ruling alliance’s partners had an independent political voice.

The AIMIM chief criticised SIR, alleging it had placed an additional burden on minorities, SC/STs and migrants. (PTI/File)

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In a post on X, Owaisi said NDA allies should prove that they were not merely “choti BJP”.

He also cited the Law Commission appointed by the NDA government, saying it had concluded that the UCC was “neither necessary nor desirable”.

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{{^usCountry}} “The soul of this country is its pluralism,” Owaisi said, arguing that a Uniform Civil Code would amount to imposing Hindu law on non-Hindus. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “The soul of this country is its pluralism,” Owaisi said, arguing that a Uniform Civil Code would amount to imposing Hindu law on non-Hindus. {{/usCountry}}

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He criticised BJP-ruled states for laws such as the Disturbed Areas Act, which he alleged restricted property transactions between Muslims and Hindus. He also alleged that so-called “love jihad” laws had been used exclusively against Christians and Muslims.

“A UCC isn't about equality; it's about targeting Muslims,” Owaisi said.

As reported by HT earlier, Shah made the UCC announcement in Mumbai on Sunday while speaking about the BJP’s ‘Seva Sankalp Abhiyan’, a month-long nationwide outreach campaign marking Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s 25 years in public life and power.

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“We introduced the Uniform Civil Code in several states. I am confident that we will implement the UCC in all 21 states governed by the BJP-led NDA before 2029,” Shah said.

Uttarakhand became the first state to enact the UCC law in February 2024 and implement it from January 2025. Gujarat, Assam and Madhya Pradesh are awaiting presidential assent and notification, while Maharashtra, West Bengal and Chhattisgarh have formed committees to draft legislation.

Owaisi also linked Shah’s remarks to the anti-CAA/NRC protests of 2019, alleging that the home minister’s “misplaced arrogance” and “chronology” had contributed to the unrest. He said Prime Minister Narendra Modi had subsequently clarified that no NRC would be implemented.

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The AIMIM chief further criticised the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, alleging that the process had placed an additional burden on minorities, Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes and migrants.

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He warned that an NRC would be “100 times worse”, citing the experience of Assam.

“The National Register of Citizens will force everyone to stand in line and prove their citizenship,” Owaisi said, questioning how people dependent on government ration would arrange documents to establish their citizenship.

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Shah has said that discussions are underway with NDA allies and political parties in Manipur over the possible implementation of the NRC across the country, including whether 1951 should be used as the baseline for the exercise in the northeastern state.

“We are discussing these issues with our allies and also with the political parties of Manipur. Whatever decision is taken, we will inform you,” Shah said.