Court aren’t merely structures of concrete but of ideals of hope, justice: CJI

Chief Justice of India (CJI) Dhananjaya Y Chandrachud on Tuesday emphasised that court premises are not merely structures of bricks and concrete but are constructed from the profound ideals of hope and justice, as he underscored the multifaceted role of courts in society, the imperative of inclusivity and the pressing need for environmentally sustainable infrastructure.

Delivering the presidential address at the foundation stone laying ceremony of three new court buildings in Delhi’s Karkardooma, Shastri Park, and Rohini, the CJI encapsulated his vision for the judiciary where physical spaces symbolise and nurture the principles of justice they are meant to uphold.

“Courts are made to realise the virtues of justice and the rule of law. Every case that is being filed before us is with that hope for justice. When we invest in the safety, accessibility, and comfort of our judges, lawyers, and litigants, we build more than just an efficient system. We make a just and inclusive system,” Justice Chandrachud said.

The CJI underscored the judiciary’s crucial role in safeguarding justice, liberty, equality, and fraternity. He referenced the historical example of the Rama Kamati case from 1720 as a stark reminder of the perils of miscarriage of justice.

Kamati, a wealthy noble from Bombay, was wrongfully accused and convicted of conspiring against the East India Company based on fabricated evidence and custodial torture. His servant, under duress, falsely implicated him, leading to Kamati’s conviction by Governor Boone and his council, who were also his prosecutors.

The CJI said the case highlighted the dangers of “rough, ready, and handy” justice, which he described as “an anathema to the rule of law and procedural guarantees which we have all come to cherish”.

“Courts engage in rigorous discussions and arguments over legal principles and their application to specific cases. Judges carefully deliberate on the merits of each side’s arguments before reaching a decision, ensuring a thorough and balanced examination of the issues at hand. Much like how the cornerstone of buildings shape its structure and orientation, the cornerstone of justice and equality must shape the orientation of the court’s approach to cases,” he added.

Inclusivity was another central theme of CJI Chandrachud’s address. He said that accessibility measures must be intrinsic to building designs, not mere afterthoughts. “Accessibility measures are not annexes or afterthoughts to a building but an inherent structural consideration,” the CJI pointed out as he recounted a poignant story involving disability rights groups advocating for accessible features at India’s historical monuments.

When renowned physicist Stephen Hawking visited India, temporary ramps were installed at several monuments to facilitate his movement. “It is believed that if you touch the Qutub Minar and make a wish, it comes true. When Stephen Hawking was asked what he wished for at Qutub Minar he said that ‘I wish when I leave, these ramps remain’...” said Justice Chandrachud, highlighting the necessity of accessibility in all public spaces, including courts.

The new court buildings, he said, are designed to be universally accessible, allowing for comfortable navigation of the premises, and will incorporate essential structural safety features. “These foundational considerations are vital if we are to make for an inclusive judiciary,” CJI Chandrachud said as he highlighted the historical evolution of the Karkardooma Court, which was the first in Delhi to be equipped as an e-Court in 2010. “The new buildings will enhance the efficiency of the courts and reduce case backlogs, providing a dignified environment for all stakeholders.”

The CJI addressed the urgent need for environmentally sustainable infrastructure, especially given Delhi’s record-breaking heatwaves and recent rainfall. “Our infrastructure must reflect the reality we live in. Climate change can no longer be ignored,” he said.

The new GRIHA-rated court buildings will feature lush greenery, shaded facades, diffusion of natural sunlight, and rainwater harvesting, among other measures. These features aim to mitigate the urban heat island effect and reduce the environmental footprint, aligning with the broader goal of incorporating a green lifestyle into daily operations, Justice Chandrachud said.

In his concluding remarks, CJI Chandrachud hoped the new court buildings would honor their rich legacy while embracing future advancements. “I am hopeful that the new additions to the courts will embrace its rich legacy and create futuristic courts to enhance efficiency and uphold justice,” he said.

The ceremony was also attended by Delhi’s lieutenant governor VK Saxena, Supreme Court judge Hima Kohli, chief justice of Delhi high court Manmohan, Delhi high court judge Rajiv Shakdher, and Delhi minister Atishi.