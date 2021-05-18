Home / India News / Covaxin trials in children between 2 and 18 years to begin in 10-12 days, says Niti Aayog member
Covaxin trials in children between 2 and 18 years to begin in 10-12 days, says Niti Aayog member

Bharat Biotech is all slated to begin clinical trials for Covaxin in kids in the age group of 2-18 in the next 10-12 days, said Dr VK Paul.
Dr VK Paul, member (health) of Niti Aayog, said during a press conference on Tuesday that Bharat Biotech is set to begin phase II/III clinical trials for Covaxin in kids in the age group of 2 to 18 years in the next 10-12 days.

"Covaxin has been approved by the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI), for Phase II/III clinical trials in the age group of 2 to 18 years. I have been told that trials will begin in the next 10-12 days," Paul said during a press conference.

