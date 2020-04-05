Covid-19: 62 test positive in Telangana on Sunday, 60 in Andhra Pradesh

india

Updated: Apr 05, 2020 23:57 IST

As many as 62 new positive cases for Covid-19 were reported in Telangana on Sunday, taking the cumulative number of positive cases in the state to 333.

According to a late-night bulletin issued by the state health department, 33 patients have been discharged till date while 11 have died.

Hyderabad has so far recorded the maximum number of cases – 145, followed by 23 in Warangal (urban), 19 in Nizamabad, 13 in Nalgonda, 12 in Medchal, 11 in Ranga Reddy, 10 in Adilabad and eight cases in Kamareddy.

Telangana chief minister K Chandrashekhar Rao, who held a high-level official meeting till 10 pm on Sunday, reviewed the measures taken by the government in containing the spread of the virus in the state. He said all those who had the symptoms are being treated without fail and those who came in contact with them were also quarantined.

He directed that the government should keep special focus on the protection of the staff of the medical and health department. “Special measures are taken for the protection of their health. As on date, for tests for those coming to offer medical help, test kits, PPEs, Masks and other medicines are available in adequate numbers. Even if there was increase in patients in future, PPEs and Masks will be procured as per the demand,” an official release quoting the chief minister said.

The CM instructed the officials concerned to take all the protective measures for the medical and health employees. He wanted funds donated for the CMRF should be utilised to procure PPEs, masks and medicines for the staff. He wanted an action plan should be made ready even if there was an increase in patients in future.

Meanwhile, Andhra Pradesh recorded as many as 60 positive cases for Covid-19 in the last 24 hours, taking the overall number of infections in the state to 258, including five discharged and one deceased.

A medical bulletin released by the state government said 36 cases were reported between Saturday night to 10 am on Sunday morning and another 24 cases till Sunday evening.

Of the total number of positive cases recorded till now, only 23 patients – 11 foreign returnees, six of their contacts and another six locals, who came from the other states. All the remaining 235 patients were those who had attended the Tablighi Jamaat meeting and their direct contacts, the bulletin said.

So far, the government had disclosed the details, including their age, gender and district, of as many as 190 patients who had connections with Jamaat meeting and said details of others would be disclosed in due course.