Highlights: Goa records 403 new Covid-19 cases, 16 more deaths

- Several states including the national capital Delhi and Maharashtra announced phased reopening of the lockdown which was imposed during the last week of April.
The cases of coronavirus disease (Covid-19) in India are gradually coming down below record levels as the daily cases of infection are dipping steadily. On Sunday, the country logged 114,460 cases of infections over the last 24 hours, pushing the overall tally to reach above 28,8 million. The death toll stands at 346,759.
Meanwhile, the United States passed the milestone of administering more than 300 million vaccine doses on Saturday as new cases and deaths continued to plunge.
The United Kingdom accelerates the vaccination program in a bid to stay on its path out of lockdown.
China authorised the emergency use of Sinovac Biotech Ltd.’s coronavirus vaccine for children, becoming the first major country to approve those as young as three. While Singapore has cancelled its Formula One race for a second year due to the pandemic.
Sun, 06 Jun 2021 11:18 PM
Kalaburagi district administration allows shops selling fertilizers, pesticides and other agriculture-related products
Karnataka: Easing Covid restrictions, Kalaburagi district administration allows shops selling fertilizers, pesticides and other agriculture-related products to remain open between 6 am and 12 noon, from tomorrow.
Sun, 06 Jun 2021 10:31 PM
Chhattisgarh records 999 new Covid cases, lowest since March 17
Chattisgarh on Sunday recorded 999 new Covid-19 disease cases, lowest single day tally since March 17, taking the caseload to 980,575, a health official told news agency PTI. Twenty-five people succumbed to the viral disease on Sunday, taking the state's death toll to 13,217.
Sun, 06 Jun 2021 10:10 PM
Keep Covaxin only for 2nd dose regarding 18-44 age group: Delhi govt tells private hospitals
As Delhi continues to face a severe crunch of Covid-19 vaccine doses, the AAP government on Sunday directed private hospitals to administer Covaxin to only those beneficiaries in the 18-44 age group who eligible for the second dose.
"DDMA hereby directs that all private hospitals and nursing homes functioning as CovidVaccination Centres for Covaxin shall ensure that Covaxin shall be used for vaccination to only those people (of age group 18-44 years) who are eligible for receiving second dose of vaccination during the month of June, 2021 or till further orders," a statement read.
Sun, 06 Jun 2021 09:54 PM
Goa records 403 new Covid-19 cases, 16 more deaths
Goa's caseload of the Covid-19 disease climbed to 159,393 on after 403 new cases, 16 deaths and 1,449 recoveries were recorded. The death toll stands at 2,760 while nearly 150,000 people have recovered so far.
Sun, 06 Jun 2021 09:05 PM
Uttarakhand extends Covid restrictions till June 15
Uttarakhand government announced on Sunday that the ongoing restrictions in the state have been extended till June 15 with certain relaxations. Government ration shops can remain open from 8am to 12pm and Banks can function from 10am to 2pm.
Sun, 06 Jun 2021 08:14 PM
Maharashtra's Covid death toll crosses 100,000-mark; 12,557 new cases seen
Maharashtra's death toll due to the Covid-19 disease breached the 100,000-mark on Sunday after 233 people succumbed to the viral disease in the last 24 hours, according to the state health department's bulletin. The state recorded 12,557 new cases, taking the caseload to 5,831,781. Read more
Sun, 06 Jun 2021 07:27 PM
Haryana extends Covid-19 curbs till June 14 with certain relaxations
The Haryana government on Sunday extended the ongoing restrictions to curb the spread of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) till June 14. However, shops, malls, restaurants, bars and religious places are permitted to reopen with several conditions. Read more
Sun, 06 Jun 2021 07:07 PM
Karnataka's Covid-19 tally nearing 2.7 million; 12,209 new cases recorded
Karnataka on Sunday recorded 12,209 new Covid-19 cases and 320 more deaths, taking the caseload and death toll to 2,695,523 and 31,580 respectively, according to the state health department's bulletin.
Sun, 06 Jun 2021 06:50 PM
CSIR, Laxai initiate phase-II trials of Niclosamide drug for treating Covid-19
The Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) in collaboration with Laxai Life Sciences began the phase-II clinical trials of the Niclosamide drug on Sunday for treating the coronavirus disease (Covid-19). Read more
Sun, 06 Jun 2021 06:18 PM
Kerala adds 14,672 fresh Covid cases; total recoveries over 2.46 million
Kerala on Sunday recorded 14,672 fresh Covid cases, 227 deaths and 21,429 recoveries, taking the caseload to 2,632,670, according to the state health department's bulletin. The death toll has climbed to 9,946 while recoveries are over 2.46 million.
Sun, 06 Jun 2021 04:56 PM
United States administers over 300 million Covid-19 vaccine doses
The United States on Sunday administered over 300 million doses of the vaccine against the Covid-19 disease to eligible beneficiaries. The new cases and deaths in the continued to drop.
Sun, 06 Jun 2021 03:43 PM
Delhi adds 381 new cases, 34 more deaths; positivity rate at 0.50%
Delhi on Sunday continued to witness a decline in its daily tally of the Covid-19 disease after 381 new cases were recorded in the last 24 hours, according to the health department's bulletin. Nearly 1,200 patients were discharged in the last 24 hours while 34 succumbed to the viral disease.
Sun, 06 Jun 2021 03:24 PM
Russia reports 9,163 new Covid-19 cases, 351 more deaths
Russia on Sunday reported 9,163 new cases of the Covid-19 disease and 351 more deaths, taking the caseload and death toll to 5,126,437 and 123,787 respectively, according to official figures. Out of the new cases, the capital city of Moscow reported the maximum (2,936).
Sun, 06 Jun 2021 01:45 PM
US to give Covid-19 vaccine to Taiwan
The US will give Taiwan 750,000 doses of Covid-19 vaccine, part of President Joe Biden's move to share tens of millions of jabs globally, three American senators said Sunday, after the self-ruled island complained that China is hindering its efforts to secure vaccines as it battles an outbreak.
Sun, 06 Jun 2021 12:07 PM
Covid-19 second wave will not impact agriculture sector: Niti Aayog
The second wave of Covid-19 will not impact Indian agriculture sector in anyway, said Ramesh Chand, member of Niti Aayog, news agency PTI reported.
Sun, 06 Jun 2021 09:55 AM
Number of active cases decline below 1.5 million mark
Active Covid-19 cases decline to 1,477,799, says Union Health Ministry in its daily bulletin.
Sun, 06 Jun 2021 09:20 AM
Covid-19 death toll rises to 346,759 in India
Covid-19 tally rises to 28,809,339 after addition of 114,460 fresh cases. The death toll has increased to 346,759 after 2,677 fresh fatalities.
Sun, 06 Jun 2021 08:31 AM
2021 Hajj to depend on Saudi Arabia's decision: Union minister
"Hajj will depend on the decision of the Saudi Arabia government. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said India will stand by the side of the Saudi government in its decision. Last year Haj got cancelled. This year nothing has been decided yet," says Union minister for minority affairs Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi.
Sun, 06 Jun 2021 06:15 AM
Covid-19 deaths in Brazil continue to slow
Brazil’s death toll declined for the seventh time in eight weeks to 11,474, about half the level of a peak reached two months ago, according to Health Ministry data. With more than 470,000 deaths since the pandemic, Brazil has the second-highest toll after the US.