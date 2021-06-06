Highlights: Goa records 403 new Covid-19 cases, 16 more deaths

The cases of coronavirus disease (Covid-19) in India are gradually coming down below record levels as the daily cases of infection are dipping steadily. On Sunday, the country logged 114,460 cases of infections over the last 24 hours, pushing the overall tally to reach above 28,8 million. The death toll stands at 346,759.

Several states including the national capital Delhi and Maharashtra announced phased reopening of the lockdown which was imposed during the last week of April.

Click here for complete Covid-19 coverage

Meanwhile, the United States passed the milestone of administering more than 300 million vaccine doses on Saturday as new cases and deaths continued to plunge.

The United Kingdom accelerates the vaccination program in a bid to stay on its path out of lockdown.

China authorised the emergency use of Sinovac Biotech Ltd.’s coronavirus vaccine for children, becoming the first major country to approve those as young as three. While Singapore has cancelled its Formula One race for a second year due to the pandemic.