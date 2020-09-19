Covid-19: India now accounts for close to 19% of total global recoveries, says health ministry

India on Saturday overtook the United States of America and become the top country in terms of Covid-19 recoveries, the health ministry said.

With 42,08,431 Covid-19 recoveries, India reported highest number of recoveries, taking the country’s recovery rate to nearly 80 per cent, reported PTI citing the health ministry.

“India now accounts for close to 19 per cent of the total global recoveries. This has strongly pushed the national recovery rate to 79.28 per cent,” it said.

According to health ministry’s data provided on Saturday morning, 95,880 patients recovered from Covid-19 in 24 hours.

“Drawing from global emerging evidence, these have been regularly revised and strengthened. India has allowed for rational use of investigational therapies like Remdesevir, convalescent plasma, and Tocilizumab and adopted measures such proning (giving oxygen while a patient lies facing down), use of high flow oxygen, non-invasive ventilation, use of steroids and anti-coagulants to aid recovery in the Covid patients,” the health ministry said in a press release.

The health ministry has issued a comprehensive standard clinical management and treatment protocol.