e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 19, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Covid-19: India now accounts for close to 19% of total global recoveries, says health ministry

Covid-19: India now accounts for close to 19% of total global recoveries, says health ministry

India on Saturday overtook the United States of America and become the top country in terms of Covid-19 recoveries, the health ministry said.

india Updated: Sep 19, 2020 22:38 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Niyati Singh
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Niyati Singh
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
According to health ministry’s data provided on Saturday morning, 95,880 patients recovered from Covid-19 in 24 hours.
According to health ministry’s data provided on Saturday morning, 95,880 patients recovered from Covid-19 in 24 hours. (File photo for representation)
         

India on Saturday overtook the United States of America and become the top country in terms of Covid-19 recoveries, the health ministry said.

With 42,08,431 Covid-19 recoveries, India reported highest number of recoveries, taking the country’s recovery rate to nearly 80 per cent, reported PTI citing the health ministry.

“India now accounts for close to 19 per cent of the total global recoveries. This has strongly pushed the national recovery rate to 79.28 per cent,” it said.

According to health ministry’s data provided on Saturday morning, 95,880 patients recovered from Covid-19 in 24 hours.

“Drawing from global emerging evidence, these have been regularly revised and strengthened. India has allowed for rational use of investigational therapies like Remdesevir, convalescent plasma, and Tocilizumab and adopted measures such proning (giving oxygen while a patient lies facing down), use of high flow oxygen, non-invasive ventilation, use of steroids and anti-coagulants to aid recovery in the Covid patients,” the health ministry said in a press release.

The health ministry has issued a comprehensive standard clinical management and treatment protocol.

tags
top news
CBI’s new salvo to oppose Lalu Yadav’s bail may spell trouble for others
CBI’s new salvo to oppose Lalu Yadav’s bail may spell trouble for others
MI vs CSK live: Rayudu falls for 71 but du Plessis keeps CSK in the hunt
MI vs CSK live: Rayudu falls for 71 but du Plessis keeps CSK in the hunt
Journalist spying case: Delhi Police makes 2 more arrests, including Chinese woman
Journalist spying case: Delhi Police makes 2 more arrests, including Chinese woman
Mumbai locals: More trains from Monday, private bank staff can travel
Mumbai locals: More trains from Monday, private bank staff can travel
‘Much better prepared than February, March’: Doctors on battling Covid-19
‘Much better prepared than February, March’: Doctors on battling Covid-19
J-K gets Rs 1,350 crore economic package, 50% rebate on power, water bills
J-K gets Rs 1,350 crore economic package, 50% rebate on power, water bills
Monsoon Session likely to be curtailed amid Covid-19 threat
Monsoon Session likely to be curtailed amid Covid-19 threat
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
trending topics
IPL 2020IPL 2020, MI vs CSK LiveParliament Monsoon Session LiveKangana RanautIndia Covid-19 TallyCovid-19 UpdatesUrmila Matondkar

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In