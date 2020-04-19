e-paper
‘Limited toilets, no tobacco or pan masala’: Govt lays down rules as Parliament secretariat set to reopen on Monday

Covid-19: The Parliament was adjourned on March 22, when India introduced the first round of lockdown of 3 weeks because of the Covid-19 outbreak, days before its budget session was to end on April 3.

india Updated: Apr 19, 2020 22:54 IST
Saubhadra Chatterji
Saubhadra Chatterji
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
A security man wearing facemask as a precaution against coronavirus sits at the Indian parliament house after the house adjourned sine die in New Delhi, India.
A security man wearing facemask as a precaution against coronavirus sits at the Indian parliament house after the house adjourned sine die in New Delhi, India.(AP)
         

A limited number of toilets, not more than two people in lifts and no tobacco or pan masala to prevent people from spitting—these are some of the restrictions that will be in place as officials are allowed to come and work in the Parliament complex from Monday.

The Parliament was adjourned on March 23, when India introduced the first round of lockdown spanning three weeks because of the Covid-19 outbreak, days before its budget session was to end on April 3.

Also read | Lockdown 2.0 relaxation: Government lists permitted and banned activities from April 20

A week after government offices were reopened for a limited number of officials, the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha secretariat too, will allow skeletal staff to their office.

The rush to join office will presumably be less in the Parliamentary offices as there is no session or even any internal meetings.

Two circulars, issued by the Lok Sabha secretariat, gave the details of the restrictions that will be in place while announcing that the offices will start from Monday.

Also read | Selective relaxation in non-containment areas from April 20: Health ministry

A circular stated, “Not more than two persons shall be allowed to travel in Lifts. Employees are requested to cooperate and use staircases to the extent possible.”

“Smoking and chewing of pan, pan masala, gutka, tobacco etc. shall be strictly prohibited within the Parliament House Estate. Parliament Security Service shall ensure that frisking be done at all the points so that nobody carries them,” the circular added.

