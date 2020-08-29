Covid-19 reinforced the need to be physically fit, mentally strong: Vice Prez Naidu on National Sports Day

india

Updated: Aug 29, 2020 11:17 IST

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Saturday extended his wishes to all sportspersons on the occasion of National Sports Day adding that the coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic has reinforced the need to be physically fit and mentally strong in order to combat the infection. He also paid his tributes to India’s hockey maestro Major Dhyan Chand.

“Let us pledge to make causes like ‘Fit India’ a people’s movement and take up fitness activities from sports and games to yoga to fortify our physical, mental, emotional and spiritual health,” the vice president said.

India celebrates its National Sports Day every on August 29 which is also the birth anniversary of the country’s hockey legend Major Dhyan Chand, who is considered as one of the finest players to have ever played the game. This year marks 115th birth anniversary of Dhyan Chand, who led the country to secure gold in the Olympics in successive years, i.e. 1928, 1932 and 1936.

Also read| National Sports Day: Tributes pour in on Major Dhyan Chand’s 115th birth anniversary

Apart from Naidu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union home minister Amit Shah and sports minister Kiren Rijiju also extended their wishes on National Sports Day and paid their tributes to Chand on his birth 115th birth anniversary.

Today, on #NationalSportsDay, we pay tributes to Major Dhyan Chand, whose magic with the hockey stick can never be forgotten.



This is also a day to laud the outstanding support given by the families, coaches and support staff towards the success of our talented athletes. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 29, 2020

Today, on #NationalSportsDay, we pay tributes to Major Dhyan Chand, whose magic with the hockey stick can never be forgotten, the Prime Minister tweeted.

(With inputs from PTI)