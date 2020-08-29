National Sports Day: Tributes pour in on Major Dhyan Chand’s 115th birth anniversary

other-sports

Wishes poured in for Major Dhyan Chand, India’s greatest hockey player, on his 115th birth anniversary on Saturday. Dhyan Chand, who was born today in 1905, is regarded as one of the best players to have ever played the sport.

Dhyan Chand, who had joined the army at the of 16, was instrumental in India’s hat-trick of gold medals in the 1928, 1932 and 1936 Olympics. Known for his unmatchable goal-scoring abilities, Dhyan Chand is renowned as ‘the magician or the wizard of hockey’, mainly because of his skills with the hockey stick.

On Dhyan Chand’s birthday, which is also observed as the ‘National Sports Day’ in India, Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to twitter to pay his tribute to the great hockey player.

“Today, on #NationalSportsDay, we pay tributes to Major Dhyan Chand, whose magic with the hockey stick can never be forgotten. This is also a day to laud the outstanding support given by the families, coaches and support staff towards the success of our talented athletes,” tweeted PM Modi.

“National Sports Day is a day to celebrate the remarkable achievements of all those exemplary sportspersons who have represented India in various sports and made our nation proud. Their tenacity and determination are outstanding,” he added.

“Today is #NationalSportsDay and I pay my tribute to the ‘The Wizard of Indian Hockey’ Major Dhyan Chand on his Birth Anniversary. The great sportsman displayed unparalleled dedication and skills in Hockey to bring accolades and honour to India,” tweeted Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju.

Rijiju was also paid floral tribute to Dhyan Chand in the Major Dhyan Chand Stadium on Saturday.

“On #NationalSportsDay, I salute all our sportsperson who have been making India proud through their passion & hard-work. Modi govt is committed and playing an instrumental role in promoting sports and nurturing the young talent through initiatives like Khelo India & Fit India,” tweeted Home Minister Amit Shah.

“Tributes to the Bharat Ratna, Major Dhyanchand on his birth anniversary. It’s high time the legend who is a Bharat Ratna receives the Bharat Ratna,” tweeted former India opener Virender Sehwag.