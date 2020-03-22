Covid-19 update: Air India flight with 263 students from Italy lands in Delhi

india

Air India flight with 263 students from Italy landed in Delhi on Sunday morning. The flight took off for Rome on Saturday evening. The special Air India flight landed at Delhi airport at 9.15 am today.

All 263 evacuees will be taken to Indo Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) Chhawla quarantine facility in Delhi after immigration and thermal screening at Delhi airport.

Delhi Customs continue to provide its assistance in clearance of the 263 passengers from Rome at the remote bay at the airport. All precautions being exercised and standard operating procedures (SOPs) for handling passengers being followed. #COVID19 https://t.co/0qZvARpQ7G — ANI (@ANI) March 22, 2020

“263 Indian students and compassionate cases departed for India by special Air India flight from Rome fulfilling our commitment to ensure their safe return home. Sincere folded hands to Air India and Italian authorities,” Embassy of India in Italy had tweeted.

On Wednesday, the Indian Embassy in Italy had said it was assisting more than 300 Indian students stranded in the capital Rome and nearby areas amid the outbreak of coronavirus that has infected nearly 28,000 people in the European nation.

263 Indian students & compassionate cases departed for India by special AI flight from Rome fulfilling our commitment to ensure their safe return home. Sincere 🙏 to @airindiain & Italian authorities @DrSJaishankar @harshvshringla @MEAIndia @PMOIndia pic.twitter.com/RmdxdKqfKH — India in Italy (@IndiainItaly) March 21, 2020

“We are doing all that is possible within our limited resources, despite the current lock-down, to support and assist more than 300 Indian students in Rome and nearby areas. Their swab tests have been taken over the weekend and reports are awaited,” the Embassy tweeted.

The Indian government had earlier evacuated 218 Indians - mostly students - from the Italian city of Milan.

Meanwhile, India is in a state of lockdown with only essential services in operation on Sunday as the country observes Janta Curfew for 14 hours invoked by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The Janta Curfew is voluntary and in place for 14 hours, starting 7 am. Prime Minister Narendra Modi had asked people during his address to the nation on Thursday that it will help in fight against Covid-19.

All citizens barring those working for essential services are required to stay indoors during 14 hours of self quarantine on Sunday.

The Indian Railways has announced that no passenger trains will originate from any junction in the country from midnight on Saturday to 10.00 pm on Sunday as part of the Janta Curfew

“Janata Curfew is an important step by the people for the health of the people. I request all of you to follow the guidelines given by PM Narendra Modi, regarding Janta Curfew,” BJP president JP Nadda tweeted in Hindi on Sunday morning.

Over 300 people have tested positive for Covid-19 in India, four have dies. Worldwide, the virus has infected over 200,000 people and has claimed more than 8,000 lives.