Covid-19 update: President Ram Nath Kovind’s nod to promulgate ordinance to punish those attacking healthcare staff

Updated: Apr 23, 2020 07:55 IST

President Ram Nath Kovind on Thursday gave assent to an ordinance brought in by the Narendra Modi government to make attacks on health care professionals a cognisable and non-bailable offence, turning it into a law.

The new law will also provides for expediting investigation, imprisoning those convicted to up to seven years, and imposing stringent penalties on vandalism and damage to property.

Underlining its importance, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had tweeted on Wednesday, “The Epidemic Diseases (Amendment) Ordinance, 2020 manifests our commitment to protect each and every healthcare worker who is bravely battling COVID-19 on the frontline. It will ensure safety of our professionals.” He also underlined that there could be “no compromise” on their safety.

The government’s decision, following a Cabinet meeting on Wednesday, came in the wake of assurances of safety given by home minister Amit Shah and health minister Harsh Vardhan to representatives of the Indian Medical Association (IMA). The IMA subsequently cancelled protests scheduled on Wednesday and Thursday.

Later on Thursday, the home ministry also sent an advisory to all state governments to ensure adequate security to all health care workers, and take strict action against any individual obstructing their functioning of, and the performance of the last rites of these workers.

The new law has amended the Epidemic Diseases Act, 1897, and comes after a spate of incidents in which doctors and paramedical workers, engaged in testing suspected Covid-19 cases for confirmation, or treating patients, were assaulted and their vehicles damaged by people who feared catching the infection or stigmatised and ostracised health care workers for their proximity to confirmed or suspected cases.

The government, Opposition, and civil society have repeatedly called for honouring these professionals workers.