No compromise on medics’ safety: PM Modi on ordinance for health workers

Updated: Apr 22, 2020 18:55 IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday hailed the ordinance to protect doctors and healthcare workers and said it would “ensure safety of our professionals.”

“The Epidemic Diseases (Amendment) Ordinance, 2020 manifests our commitment to protect each and every healthcare worker who is bravely battling COVID-19 on the frontline. It will ensure safety of our professionals. There can be no compromise on their safety,” PM Modi tweeted shortly the government announced the ordinance.

The Prime Minister had several times in the past few weeks warned people against misbehaving with medical professionals who are in the forefront of the fight against the coronavirus pandemic in the country.

The ordinance allows for stringent punishment for the attackers of up to 7 years in prison and or a penalty of up to Rs 5 lakh. Several states like Odisha, Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh have invoked the National Security Act and provisions of Indian Penal Code to take action against those attacking medics.

Over the past few weeks, several doctors and health workers in different parts of the country have faced attacks in the course of their duties, often by relatives and neighbours of people who have tested positive for Covid-19.

In many places doctors and nurses have been harassed by landlords who have asked them to vacate their accommodations for fear that they could spread infection.

Several doctors associations have repeatedly asked the government to bring in a law to make attacks on medical professionals a non bailable offence.