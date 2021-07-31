Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Covid 3rd wave? Kerala, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu on alert as infections increase

The Covid-19 situation in Kerala has been termed as worrying by experts as the state is reporting over 20,000 fresh cases daily. Though not yet worrying, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu too have registered small spike in daily cases.
By hindustantimes.com | Written by Poulomi Ghosh
UPDATED ON JUL 31, 2021 03:55 PM IST
Karnataka government has asked local authorities to again go for micro-containment zones if the Covid-19 cases spike. (PTI)

With Kerala again turning into a hotbed of Covid-19 infection, bordering states Karnataka and Tamil Nadu have tightened restrictions as these two states too have reported a spike in the number of Covid-19 cases, albeit not as much as Kerala. A central team has reached Thiruvananthapuram on Friday night. The team will visit the 10 worst-hit districts of the state.

Is it the beginning of the third wave?

According to the health ministry, the second wave of the pandemic which reached its peak in May is not yet over as Kerala, Maharashtra and some northeastern states have been reporting a sustained number of daily infections, though the situation is improving in other states. Government experts earlier said that the situation is still under control and whether it is a new wave or a long 2nd wave will be understood after monitoring the situation for some more weeks. Minister of state for health Bharati Pravin Pawar on Friday informed the Lok Sabha that the overall trajectory of Covid-19 is registering a sustained and considerable decline.

Also Read: Why are Kerala Covid cases increasing? Study says every 100 people spreading infection to 111

Kerala

Data reveals that Kerala was never out of the second wave but around June last week, Kerala's test positivity rate dropped to 9.44 per cent. Daily infections dropped to 8,000. In July, there has been a steady increase in the number of daily infections. On July 28, Kerala reported 22,129 new infections. On July 29, the number rose to 24,064; on July 30, around 20,772 new cases were reported. The state government has announced a weekend lockdown in Kerala.

Karnataka

The positivity rate is rising in Bengaluru Urban, Shivamogga, Kodagu and Chikmagalur. On July 29, Karnataka reported 2,052 new infections, which was a 34 per cent rise from the daily tally of July 28 (1,531). On July 30, the state reported 1,890 new infections.

The positivity rate (1.30 per cent) is far below the alarming rate, the state is already on alert as there is a high chance of cases spilling into Karnataka from Kerala.

The government has asked district authorities to impose restrictions as and when required. "...it has been observed that there has been a spike in the number of new cases in the bordering states as well as in few places in the state, which entails close monitoring and stringent micro-containment measures..." an order signed by principal secretary N Manjunatha Prasad said. Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike has been asked to strictly monitor Bengaluru cases.

Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadi government has reported a spike in the number of Covid-19 cases and extended some existing restrictions so that there is no crowding at a time when bordering Kerala is again fighting a fresh challenge. On Friday, Tamil Nadu reported 1,947 infections. On Thursday, Tamil Nadu reported 1,859 fresh cases.

The state government has also asked health officials to not recommend home quarantine now so that the authorities can identify if there is a remarkable increase through hospitalisation figures.

covid-19 kerala tamil nadu news karnataka
