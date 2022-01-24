Covid: Assam bars govt employees from attending office sans double vaccine

The Assam government on Monday issued an order wherein it imposed restrictions on entry of unvaccinated citizens at public places, except hospitals. Even government employees, both permanent and contractual, would be allowed to attend office if they are fully inoculated against the coronavirus disease, the order said.

“Employees who are not fully vaccinated would not be allowed to attend office and they will have to avail leave, if available or extraordinary leave for which they would not be paid salary,” the order read.

The government said all people are required to carry proof of being fully vaccinated while visiting public places.

It also directed authorities to shut schools for students up to class 8. These restrictions will come into effect from 6am of January 25, the order said.

"The status of COVID-19 in the state has again been reviewed and it has been observed that the number of COVID-19 cases has been gradually increasing over the last few days thereby increasing the positivity rate," officiating chief secretary PK Borthakur said in the order.

The Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) issued a new set of guidelines, which are to be followed to contain the spread of Covid-19, and it will remain in force until further order.

Physical classes in "all schools up to class 8 in all districts shall be suspended and all such educational institutions shall migrate to virtual options until further orders", it said. Classes in schools have been allowed "on alternate days for class IX and above" in all districts. "All educational institutions including schools/colleges/universities shall continue to provide quality virtual options," the new order said.

"All people are required to carry proof of being fully vaccinated while visiting public places/spaces. The owners of public/private establishments shall be responsible for ensuring that only those entrants who are fully vaccinated are allowed inside and this has to be done scrupulously by checking their vaccination status. "Failure to do so shall attract penal action," the order added.

The state reported ,5902 new Covid-19 cases, 5,625 recoveries and 18 deaths in the last 24 hours. The active caseload currently stood at 44,075.

(With inputs from agencies)