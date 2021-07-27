Covid: Assam issues revised SOPs, 2 districts to observe round-the-clock curfew

The Assam government on Tuesday issued a revised standard operating procedure (SOP) to check the spread of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19). The directives will come into effect from 5am on Wednesday.

The order issued by the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) said two districts, including Golaghat and Lakhimpur, will remain under total containment zone owing to high Covid-19 positivity rate. All commercial and business establishments, offices, restaurants, eateries, resorts, takeaway of food items from restaurants and eateries among others will be closed in these districts.

The revised order continued with the ongoing ban on inter-district movement of people.

Five districts — Goalpara, Morigaon, Jorhat, Sonitpur and Biswanath — which have reported moderate positivity rate, will be under curfew between 2pm and 5am while restrictions on the movement of people and vehicles in other districts will be from 5pm till 5am, the order further said.

Shops selling groceries, fruits and vegetables and dairy items will be allowed to operate till 5pm in districts with high and moderate positivity rate. However, business and commercial establishments can open till 1pm in districts with moderate positivity rate.

In districts where there is an improvement in the positivity rate, the establishments, including shops selling groceries, fruits and vegetables and dairy items can operate till 4pm.

“There is a total ban on movement of all public and private transport in total containment districts. However, movement of goods shall continue,” the order said. Public gatherings remained banned in such districts.

All other previous directives such as mandatory wearing of masks in public places, online classes for schools, colleges and other educational institutions, odd-even formula for plying of vehicles will continue.

Assam on Monday recorded 1,528 new Covid-19 cases and 26 more deaths, which pushed the caseload and death toll to 560, 019 and 5,162 respectively, the health department’s bulletin said. As many as 1,830 were recovered on Monday and the total recoveries have climbed to 539, 928, while the active cases stand at 13,582.

