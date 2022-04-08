Covid: Centre writes to Delhi, Maha and 3 other states as cases rise again

Union health secretary Rajesh Bhushan on Friday wrote to five states and Union territories (UTs) over their higher contribution to India's Covid-19 cases, and asked them to maintain a strict vigilance and take pre-emptive action in areas that are showing concerns.

Highlighting the significant dip in the country's daily case count, Bhushan asked the authorities in Kerala, Delhi, Maharashtra, Haryana and Mizoram to continue monitoring the spread of the infection and adopt the necessary measures for prompt and effective management of Covid-19.

The health secretary further spoke about the need to follow the five-fold strategy of “test, track, treat, vaccination and adherence to Covid-appropriate behaviour” for them to contain the rising number of cases.

"It is essential that the state must maintain a strict watch and take pre-emptive action if required in any areas of concern to control any emerging spread of infection. Testing and surveillance still remain important to track the virus, its spread and evolution," the letter read.

It said Mizoram and Haryana logged 814 and 416 new cases last week, respectively. Meanwhile, Kerala reported 2,321 fresh infections last week, and Maharashtra and Delhi accounted for 794 and 826 cases, respectively.

India on Friday recorded as many as 1,109 fresh Covid-19 cases, which was the third consecutive day that the country logged over 1,000 infections again.

The Centre's letter comes close on the heels of several states, including Delhi, Maharashtra, Haryana and Kerala, lifting Covid-19 restrictions. Maharashtra and Haryana have also lifted the mask mandate, while Delhi is no longer charging fines from its citizens for not wearing one in public. In Kerala, however, the mask mandate remains.