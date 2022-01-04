Covid hospital, national highways: PM Modi to launch 22 projects in poll-bound Manipur today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of as many as 22 development projects worth ₹4,800 crore in Manipur's capital Imphal today. Of these, a total of 13 projects worth nearly ₹1,850 crore will be inaugurated while foundation stone will be laid for the remaining nine worth around ₹2,950 crore.

According to a statement by the Prime Minister's Office (PMO), the projects cover diverse sectors in the poll-bound northeastern state, including road infrastructure, drinking water supply, housing, skill development, urban development and health, among others.

The Prime Minister will inaugurate a steel bridge over Barak River on NH-37, which has been constructed at a cost of more than ₹75 crore. The infrastructure will augment seamless “year-round connectivity to Silchar (Assam) from Imphal and reduce traffic congestion,” according to the PMO.

Furthermore, a total of 2,387 mobile towers built at a cost of nearly ₹1,110 crore will also be inaugurated. Modi will also inaugurate multiple projects worth ₹396 crore pertaining to clean and regular supply of drinking water to every household in Imphal, Tamenglong and Senapati districts.

Taking to Twitter on Monday, the Prime Minister said that he will inaugurate a Covid-19 hospital in Manipur in order to “boost the healthcare challenges” in the state. Details from the PMO stated that the 200-bed hospital will be located in Kiyamgei and has been built at a cost of nearly ₹37 crore in collaboration with the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO).

The Prime Minister will also inaugurate three projects under the 'Imphal Smart City Mission,' developed at a cost of more than ₹170 crore.

The projects for which foundation stone will be laid include a state-of-the-art cancer hospital in Imphal worth nearly ₹160 crore on public-private partnership (PPP) basis. “This cancer hospital will greatly benefit the people of state in reducing the out of the pocket expenditure, who otherwise have to go outside the state for availing cancer related diagnostic and treatment services,” the PMO said in a statement.

PM Modi on Monday informed via Twitter that he will also lay the foundation stone of as many as “five national highway projects, a Centre for Invention, Innovation, Incubation and Training (CIIIT), two projects relating to handlooms and handicrafts sector and a government residential complex.”

As per PMO, the two projects associated with the handlooms worth ₹36 crore are ‘Mega Handloom Cluster’ in Imphal east district and ‘Craft and Handloom village’ in Moirang.

Foundation stone will be laid for the construction of Manipur Institute of Performing Arts in Gurugram, Haryana as well. Built at a cost of over ₹240 crore, the institute will promote the rich art and culture of the northeastern state.

Manipur is slated to go into polls this year, with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) aiming to make a comeback in the state.