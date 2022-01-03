PM Modi to visit Tripura, Manipur on Jan 4, inaugurate new airport terminal building

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Tripura and Manipur on Tuesday to inaugurate and lay foundation stones of multiple development projects in the northeastern states. He will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of 22 projects worth over ₹4,800 crore in Imphal and then arrive in Agartala to inaugurate the new integrated terminal building at Maharaja Bir Bikram Airport.

Spread over 30,000 square metres, the new state-of-art terminal building has been built at a cost of about ₹450 crore with modern facilities and supported by the latest IT network-integrated system.

“The development of the new terminal building is an effort in line with the Prime Minister's endeavour to provide modern facilities in all airports across the country,” PM Modi’s office said.

He will also launch two key development initiatives in the Tripura capital, including Mukhyamantri Tripura Gram Samriddhi Yojana.

In Manipur, the prime minister will inaugurate 13 projects worth around ₹1,850 crores and lay the foundation stone of 9 projects worth around ₹2,950 crore. The projects relate to road infrastructure, drinking water supply, health, urban development, housing, and information technology, among others, the PMO said.

He will lay the foundation stone of the construction of five National Highway Projects with a cumulative length of more than 110 kilometres. PM Modi will inaugurate Steel Bridge built over Barak River on NH-37 at a cost of over ₹75 crore. The bridge is expected to enhance year-round connectivity to Silchar from Imphal and reduce traffic congestion.

The prime minister will also dedicate 2,387 mobile towers built at a cost of around ₹1,100 crores to the people of Manipur.

Prime Minister Modi has inaugurated several development projects in poll-bound states. Manipur Assembly elections are also slated to be held in March 2022.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON