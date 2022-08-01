Covid: India sees significant drop in daily tally with 16,464 new cases

India reported 16,464 Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours – 3,209 fewer than the previous day – to take the cumulative total to 44,036,275 cases, according to the Union health ministry's bulletin on Monday. The death toll rose by 39 fatalities in the last 24 hours, the data highlighted.

The fatalities included 24 new ones – seven from West Bengal, three from Maharashtra, two each from Karnataka, Odisha, Punjab, Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh, and one each from Assam, Haryana, Jammu and Kashmir, and Sikkim. Kerala added 15 to the backlog data.

The new cases remained under the 20,000-mark for the second consecutive day. On Sunday, the country logged 19,673 Covid-19 cases and 44 deaths.

India's active caseload currently stands at 1,43,989, accounting for 0.33 per cent of the total cases. Recoveries from Covid rose by 16,112 in the last 24 hours, taking the total to 4,33,65,890.

The daily positivity rate was recorded at 6.01 per cent while the weekly positivity rate was at 4.80 per cent, according to the health bulletin.

So far, more than 2 billion vaccine doses have been administered under the ongoing nationwide Covid vaccination campaign. As many as 8,34,167 vaccine doses were administered and 2,73,888 tests were conducted over the past day, as per the government data.

