Kerala CM Vijayan writes to PM Modi seeking oxygen, vaccines and ventilators amid Covid surge

Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Wednesday requested Prime Minister Narendra Modi to provide liquid medical oxygen, vaccines, ventilators and other essential items as the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) cases in Kerala have been witnessing a steady rise during the second wave of the pandemic.

In his letter to PM Modi, Vijayan said the overall requirement of liquid medical oxygen is increasing in Kerala and the state’s buffer storage needs to be augmented urgently, keeping in view the depletion of storage due to the heavy demand of the lifesaving gas on a daily basis.

“In order to augment the storage, we (Kerala) require at least 100 tonnes of imported LMO. I request that the ministry of external affairs may be advised to allot the required quantity partly from the current tranche of imports and balance from future imports. Allotment of 500 metric tonnes (MT) of LMO from the nearest steel plant to Kerala may also be advised” Vijayan wrote in the letter.

Pointing out that Kerala has one of the highest numbers of active cases of the Covid-19 disease across India, he also requested PM Modi for the urgent allotment of ventilators, pressure swing adsorption (PSA) plants, oxygen concentrators and tankers.

The state is also facing an acute shortage of vaccine doses and the chief minister requested that at least five million doses of Covishield and 2.5 million doses of Covaxin be given.

The Centre should take into account the number of beneficiaries awaiting the second dose as well as those registered for the first dose while determining further allotment of doses to other states, Vijayan wrote in the letter.

Over 7.57 million beneficiaries have been administered vaccine doses in Kerala so far of which 6,105,329 have received the first dose while 1,466,846 have received both doses. Earlier on Wednesday, PM Modi had praised the state government’s efforts in reducing vaccine wastage.

Kerala on Tuesday added 37,190 new Covid-19 disease cases and 57 more deaths, taking the caseload and death toll to 1,701,979 and 5,507 respectively. The active cases in the state are at 356,872 and recoveries are nearing 1.34 million. Chief minister Vijayan said on Tuesday the daily cases in Kerala are likely to go up further and the virus is yet to peak.