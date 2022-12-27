Covid LIVE: Mock drills in health facilities across states, UTs today
India is keeping a close eye on the pandemic situation amid surge in Covid cases in many parts of the world, including China. Both Central government and states have advised citizens to follow Covid-appropriate behaviour and maintain physical distance, wear masks in crowded places and get vaccinated. Union health minister Mansukh Mandaviya urged doctors to share authentic information to curtail the spread of unverified information.
On Monday, he also held a meeting with members of top doctors' body - the Indian Medical Association (IMA) - where he was urged to allow second booster doses.
Tue, 27 Dec 2022 08:00 AM
Delhi: Government teachers to be deployed at IGI airport for Covid surveillance
The Delhi government issued a notice on Monday to deploy government teachers at IGI airport from December 31 to January 15 to ensure that passengers arriving from abroad behave appropriately. Due to winter vacations, schools in Delhi will be closed during this time.
Tue, 27 Dec 2022 07:05 AM
Mock drill across many health facilities in several states and UTs on Tuesday
Mock drill to be held on Tuesday across a number of health facilities in several states and Union territories to ensure readiness to deal with any eventuality related to COVID-19 following advisory by central government.