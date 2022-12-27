Covid LIVE: Mock drills in health facilities across states, UTs today

India is keeping a close eye on the pandemic situation amid surge in Covid cases in many parts of the world, including China. Both Central government and states have advised citizens to follow Covid-appropriate behaviour and maintain physical distance, wear masks in crowded places and get vaccinated. Union health minister Mansukh Mandaviya urged doctors to share authentic information to curtail the spread of unverified information.

On Monday, he also held a meeting with members of top doctors' body - the Indian Medical Association (IMA) - where he was urged to allow second booster doses.