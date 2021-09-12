Covid recoveries cross 2 million mark in Andhra

The gross Covid-19 recoveries in Andhra Pradesh crossed the two million mark and touched 2,000,877 as 1,226 infected persons got cured in 24 hours ending 9 am on Sunday.

The cumulative coronavirus cases increased to 2,029,985 with the addition of 1,190 in 24 hours, the latest bulletin said.

The overall Covid-19 toll rose to 13,998 as 11 more people succumbed to the pandemic in a day.

The number of active cases in the state stood at 15,110, the bulletin said.

Chittoor district reported 219 fresh cases and Krishna 164 while the remaining 11 districts added less than 150 new cases each in 24 hours.

East Godavari, Guntur, Krishna, Prakasam district reported two fresh fatalities while SPS Nellore, Visakhapatnam and West Godavari had one each.

For the first time in over five months, Chittoor district did not report any Covid-19 death in a day.