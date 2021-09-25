Covid, terrorism, Pakistan: What PM Modi said at UN | Top 10 quotes

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday spoke at the 76th session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA). His speech, which lasted for a little more than 20 minutes, addressed several matters that are currently relevant to the world, including the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) pandemic, and the situation of Afghanistan following its fall to the hands of Taliban, among others.

In his speech, he spoke about India's work towards developing different kinds of coronavirus vaccines, and said that the country has developed the world’s first “DNA vaccine” – safe for any individual above 12 years of age to be administered. He also mentioned Bharat Biotech’s ongoing work in developing the first intranasal Covid-19 vaccine.

In matters of Afghanistan, PM Modi emphasised on the need to ensure that the war-gripped nation’s land is not used for terrorism against other countries. He added that during this time, it is important that the global community extends aid to the women, children and the minorities of Afghanistan.

Here are all the top quotes of PM Narendra Modi at UNGA:

1. In the last 1.5 years, the entire world has been facing the worst pandemic in 100 years, I pay tribute to all those who have lost their lives in this deadly pandemic and I express my condolences to their families.

2. Yes, democracy can deliver. Yes, democracy has delivered. Today is the birth anniversary of Pandit Deen Dayal Upadhyaya, the proponent of 'Ekatma Manav Darshan', meaning integral humanism or the development journey taken together, the expansion from self to universe.

3. I would like to inform the UNGA that India has developed the world's first DNA vaccine. This can be administered to anyone above the age of 12. An mRNA vaccine is in the final stages of development. Indian scientists are also developing a nasal vaccine against COVID19.

4. Today, I extend an invitation to all vaccine manufacturers from across the world to make vaccines in India.

5. The Corona pandemic has taught the world that the global economy be further diversified. That is why the expansion of global value chains is very important. Our 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyaan' is inspired by this sentiment.

6. On the occasion of 75 years of independence, India is going to launch 75 satellites into space made by Indian students.

7. We have also started work on making India the world's largest green hydrogen hub. We are answerable to our future generations. Today, the world is facing an increased threat of regressive thinking and extremism.

8. Our oceans are also the lifeline of international trade. We must protect them from the race for expansion. The international community must speak in one voice to strengthen a rule-based world order.

9. Countries with regressive thinking that are using terrorism as a political tool need to understand that terrorism is an equally big threat for them. It has to be ensured that Afghanistan isn't used to spread terrorism or launch terror attacks.

10.We also need to ensure that no country tries to take advantage of the delicate situation in Afghanistan & use it for its own selfish interests. At this time, people of Afghanistan, women & children, minorities need help. We must fulfill our duties by providing them with help.