75 student satellites to launch into space on 75th Independence Day: PM Modi at UNGA

Addressing the 76th session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in New York on Saturday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi set forth India’s ambitious mission of launching 75 satellites into space built by students of Indian universities on the occasion of the 75th Independence Day on August 15 in the upcoming year.

“On the occasion of 75 years of independence, India is going to launch 75 satellites into space made by Indian students in schools and colleges,” said PM Modi at the high-level UNGA session this evening.

The ‘75 satellites’ mission to launch student satellites into space was initiated by the Indian Technology Congress Association (ITCA) in collaboration with the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) and other tech-space organisations.

According to the official website, the objective is to develop 75 small student satellite systems network by 2022 in order to improve the efficiency of communications. The initiative is inspired by the prime minister’s ‘Gaganyaan Space mission 2022’.

Expressing his views on the importance of a science-based approach for learning at UNGA, PM Modi said, “Regressive thinking and extremism is increasingly threatening the world. In these circumstances, the entire world will have to make science-based rational and progressive thinking the basis of their development programmes.”

“To strengthen science-based approach, India is promoting experience-based learning. We have opened thousands of Atal Tinkering Labs across schools,” he added.

Besides, PM Modi also paid his tributes to the lives lost in the COVID-19 pandemic and expressed his views on terrorism and the crisis situation in Afghanistan.