Covid vaccination certificate: Here's how you can correct details through Co-Win

As the Covid-19 vaccination certificate emerges as a crucial document for domestic, international travel, the centre has introduced a new feature to enable beneficiaries to correct any errors in the name, birth year, gender printed on the Co-Win vaccination certificate. "Now you can make corrections to your name, year of birth and gender on your Cowin vaccination certificates if inadvertent errors have come in," the official handle of the Aarogya Setu app tweeted on Wednesday.

Here's how you can request a change in the certificate:

1. Go to your account on Cowin.gov.in

2. Select raise an issue under your account details.

Co-Win will now allow users to change their details on the certificate in case of an inadvertent error.





3. Select correction in the certificate.

The option for correction is for only one time.





4. One can request for changed only in the two fields of name, year of birth and gender. And the changes will be allowed only once.

With the restrictions easing, vaccine certificate will become an essential travel document in the domestic sector as well as the civil aviation ministry is considering doing away with the mandatory RT-PCR test for domestic fliers who are fully vaccinated.

A correct vaccine certificate with name, gender and year of birth matching with other documents is important for foreign travels too as foreign institutions, workplaces are insisting on full vaccination. The Centre has recently issued a guideline on allowing vaccine certificates to be linked with the passport number of the beneficiaries if needed for international travel. The gap between the two doses of Covishield has also been reduced for such travellers, which will soon be facilitated on the Co-Win system, the health ministry has said.

Vaccination status update of Aarogya Setu

One can update the vaccination status on the Aarogya Setu app through the mobile number used for Co-Win registration. Aarogya Setu app is mandatory for domestic travel, entrance in office etc. Those who have got a single dose of the vaccine will get a single blue border with vaccination status and a single tick. A 'Blue Shield' with a double tick will appear for those who are fully vaccinated, after 14 days of the second dose.