Covid vaccine for 45+ : Walk-in registration after 3pm | All you need to know

From April 1, vaccination against Covid-19 will be open to all those who are 45 years old and above, marking a new chapter in India's continuous fight against the ongoing pandemic. Advanced booking of slots on cowin.gov.in has already been thrown open. This vaccination phase comes at a time when the country is seeing a surge in the number of daily infections after cases went down in December and January. The government, at present, is focussing to bring more people under the vaccination drive as the rage of the pandemic remains unabated.

In this phase too, registration will be done through cowin.gov.in portal. Here is all you need to know about the new phase of vaccination that will kick off from tomorrow.

> For registration, you don't need Co-win mobile app. You will have to register through the portal cowin.gov.in. Or, you can register yourself through the Aarogya Setu app, which will lead you to the Co-win portal.

> The log-in process is simple and OTP-based.

> No co-morbidity certificate will be required for registration, as vaccination is now open to everyone above the age of 45 years.

> A photo identification will, however, be required. The details of the same, which will also be checked at the vaccination centre, will be cross-checked.

> Your original date of birth will be required as this is an age-specific vaccination phase.

> The facility of on-site booking or walk-in registration will also be available in this phase. But this will be done only after 3pm.

> Covishield versus Covaxin: The Centre has been reiterating that both the vaccines are safe and are equally effective against the UK and the Brazilian variants as well.

> If you are getting vaccinated with Covishield, the Oxford-Astrazeneca vaccine, then the date of your second vaccination will not be auto-scheduled. You will have to choose the second date in a gap of not more than four to eight weeks.

> You will get a certificate after the first dose, which is the provisional vaccine certificate.

