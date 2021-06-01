'Covid vaccine slot glitches because of mismanagement by staff, not CoWIN'

Beneficiaries are not able to get the Coronavirus disease (Covid-19) vaccine shot, despite a confirmed slot online, due to poor management by the staff at the vaccination centre, and not due to glitches in the CoWIN digital platform, said the Centre.

“Availability of slots on Co-WIN portal is based on the vaccination schedule published by district immunisation officer (DIO)/session site in-charge which in turn depends upon availability of vaccines. States/UTs have been advised that they should publish vaccination slots based on the availability of vaccines. The Union Government has also instructed all states/UTs to give preference to beneficiaries with online appointments than to on-site registrations,” said Union health ministry in a statement on Monday.

CoWIN platform facilitates registration (in both online and on-site modes), scheduling of appointments, vaccination and certification of beneficiary during Covid-19 vaccination process.

It was brought to the notice of the authorities that in some cases, the DIOs were publishing a session but were cancelling them or sending the beneficiaries back if vaccines were in short supply, causing inconvenience to those who had already booked their appointments.

To address this problem, CoWIN has provided the feature for rescheduling of vaccination sessions so that the DIO does not have to cancel them. Provision has also been made so that pre-booked appointments also get rescheduled when a session is rescheduled. In such cases, the beneficiary will not have to take a fresh appointment.

They will also receive an SMS informing them about rescheduling of their session. The system still provides the option of rescheduling or cancellation to the beneficiaries.

Appointment rescheduling is also meant for those who took the first dose of Serum Institute of India’s Covishield vaccine before the dosing interval was increased to 12-16 weeks.