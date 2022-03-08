Covid-19: After 2 years, India to resume regular int’l flights from Mar 27

NEW DELHI: India will resume regular international flight operations from March 27, two years after the sector was shut due to Covid-19 pandemic, the government announced on Tuesday.

The union ministry of civil aviation (MoCA) said that the international operations, however, will be subject to strict adherence to the ministry of health & family welfare guidelines for international travel as amended from time to time.

“After deliberation with stakeholders &keeping in view the decline in the #COVID19 caseload, we have decided to resume international travel from Mar 27 onwards. Air Bubble arrangements will also stand revoked thereafter. With this step, I’m confident the sector will reach new heights!” union civil aviation minister Jyotiraditya Scindia said in a tweet.

After deliberation with stakeholders &keeping in view the decline in the #COVID19 caseload,we have decided to resume international travel from Mar 27 onwards.Air Bubble arrangements will also stand revoked thereafter.With this step,I’m confident the sector will reach new heights! — Jyotiraditya M. Scindia (@JM_Scindia) March 8, 2022

Air Bubble arrangements are the temporary arrangements between 2 countries to resume commercial passenger services when regular international flights were suspended due to Covid-19 pandemic.

“After having recognized the increased vaccination coverage across the globe and in consultation with the stakeholders, the Government of India has decided to resume scheduled commercial international passenger services to/from India from 27.03.2022, i.e. start of summer schedule 2022,” a statement from MoCA said.

“The suspension of scheduled commercial international passenger services to/from India, thus, stands extended only up to 2359 hrs IST on 26.03.2022 and air bubble arrangements shall accordingly be extended to this extent only,” MoCA added.

In order to prevent spread of Covid-19, the aviation watchdog, directorate general of civil aviation (DGCA), suspended operations of scheduled international commercial passenger services to and from India with effect from March 23, 2020.

DGCA’s circular dated February 28, 2022 mentioned that the suspension of scheduled international commercial passenger services to/from India was extended till ‘further orders.’