Covid-19: Commercial activity to cease in 8 wards of Gujarat’s Ahmedabad post 10pm

Under the new rules, restaurants, shops, malls, showrooms, hair salons, clubs, tea stalls will have to shut down after 10pm.
By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Ayshee Bhaduri, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 15, 2021 09:22 PM IST
As many as 890 new cases of Covid-19 were detected in Gujarat on Monday (HT file photo)

Amid rising cases of coronavirus disease (Covid-19) in Gujarat, Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation on Monday ordered the closure of shops after 10pm in 8 municipal wards of the capital city, reported ANI. Commercial establishments in the wards of Jodhpur, Navrangpura, Bodakdev, Gota, Paldi, Thaltej, Maninagar, and Ghatlodia are subject to these new rules.

“In the wake of rising cases of Covid-19, Gujarat's Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation orders closure of shops after 10 pm in eight wards -- Jodhpur, Navrangpura, Bodakdev, Thaltej, Gota, Paldi, Ghatlodia and Maninagar,” tweeted ANI.

The Gujarat government had earlier extended the night curfew imposed in the cities of Vadodara, Surat, Ahmedabad, and Rajkot till March 15. This was the fifth such extension of the night curfew that was announced in November. While it was not immediately clear from which date the new closure rules would kick in, it is most likely to come into effect from March 16, immediately after the day the previous extension is scheduled to come to an end.

Under the new rules, restaurants, shops, malls, showrooms, hair salons, clubs, tea stalls will have to shut down after 10pm. Two food markets, the Manekchowk food and beverage market and Raipur food and beverage market, will also be closed.

“Restaurants, malls, showrooms, pan shops, clubs, tea stalls, hair salons will be closed after 10 pm in eight wards of Ahmedabad. Manekchowk Food and Beverage Market and Raipur Food and Beverage Market will also be closed,” ANI tweeted.

As many as 890 new cases of Covid-19 were detected in Gujarat on Monday. Surat led the count with 262 cases, followed by Ahmedabad with a total of 209 cases. The state’s only fatality was also reported from Surat, according to news agency PTI. The total tally of coronavirus cases in Gujarat now stands at 2,79,097.

