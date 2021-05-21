LIVE: Covid-19 tally of Singapore rises by 47 fresh cases

The Covid-19 caseload in India has increased to 25,772,440 on Thursday after hundreds of thousands of people continued to contract the viral disease. The death toll surged to 287,122 after more than 3,000 people succumbed to the disease in a span of 24-hours.

Meanwhile, mucormycosis or a black fungus remained a cause of concern as more people found to be suffering from the rare life-threatening disease. On Thursday, the Centre asked states to declare mucormycosis a notifiable disease as the number of confirmed people in the country reached 7,250.

Click here for complete Covid-19 coverage

With black fungus, reports of white fungus cases are also surfacing and that is further adding to the woes of medics. Though there has been no official confirmation about such cases, various media reports claimed Bihar has reported around four cases of white fungus, which according to the health experts is more dangerous than Mucormycosis.

Meanwhile, in the United States, New York City passed a milestone of 4 million first doses and administered more than 7.75 million total shots.

Unvaccinated people in the US should keep wearing masks in public, said Anthony Fauci, President Joe Biden’s top health adviser.

Japan approved the Moderna Inc. and AstraZeneca Plc, bringing the number of inoculations allowed in the country to three. The Group of Seven nations will next month discuss ways to recognise vaccination certifications internationally.

The European Union moved forward with a plan for EU-wide vaccination certificates, boosting chances of a summer tourism rebound.