Covid-19: India logs slight dip with 11,739 new cases, 25 deaths in 24 hours

India logged 11,739 fresh Covid-19 cases, showing a 26 per cent dip from yesterday's tally of 15,940 cases, the Union health ministry data showed on Sunday morning. As many as 25 deaths were reported in the last 24 hours, taking the death toll to 5,24,999, the ministry stated.

The cumulative Covid-19 tally in the country inched towards 43.39 million mark, while the active cases rose to 92,576, the bulletin showed.

The health ministry said that the active cases comprise 0.21 per cent of the total infections, while the country's recovery rate topped 98.58 per cent.

The daily positivity rate was recorded at 2.59 per cent, while the weekly positivity rate was 3.25 per cent, according to the data. Meanwhile, the Covid fatality rate was recorded at 1.21 per cent.

On the vaccination front, nearly two billion doses have been administered in the country so far under the nationwide Covid-19 inoculation drive.

India's Covid tally had surpassed the one-crore benchmark on December 19, 2020. The tally went on to cross two crore on May 4 and three crore on June 23 last year. On January 25 this year, India's Covid tally surpassed the four crore mark.

However, the country's Covid numbers are at present under control with mild to moderate symptoms for most patients. The Centre, however, has been conducting review meetings with states to keep the latest figures in check.

