India records 26,291 Covid-19 cases, 118 deaths; active cases spike by 8,718

India reported its biggest daily spike in the cases of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) this year, with 26,291 infections in the last 24 hours as a resurgence continues, according to the Union ministry of health and family welfare on Monday.

The new Covid-19 cases have pushed the tally of the country, which is now behind the United States and Brazil, in terms of numbers, to over 11.38 million, the health ministry’s dashboard at 8am showed.

India has been recording more than 20,000 cases of the coronavirus disease for the last five days now.

The country's active caseload increased to 219,262 and constitutes 1.85% of the total infections. The death toll also mounted to 158,725 on Monday with 118 new fatalities, data showed.

On Sunday, the country saw 161 people succumbing to the coronavirus disease, the highest in 44 days. The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 1,10,07,352, the data stated.

After a substantial decrease in the number of cases in the last two months, India is recording a steady rise in the daily infections in March. Last week, the country saw more than 100,000 cases of coronavirus disease as experts raised concerns of a second wave.

India on Sunday recorded 25,320 Covid-19 infections, the highest daily rise in 84 days, taking the case tally to 1,13,59,048, according to Union health ministry data.

The last time India registered a high number of daily infections was on December 20 last year when as many as 26,624 new infections were recorded.