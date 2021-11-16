Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / India reports 8,865 new Covid-19 cases, a low of 287 days
india news

India reports 8,865 new Covid-19 cases, a low of 287 days

The country’s current active coronavirus case tally at 1,30,793 was also the lowest in 525 days.
A healthcare worker collects swab samples of underprivileged children for Covid-19 test in Kolkata.(ANI )
Updated on Nov 16, 2021 09:49 AM IST
Byhindustantimes.com, New Delhi

India on Tuesday reported 8,865 fresh cases of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19), a low of 287 days. 

According to the Union health ministry's updated data, the country’s current active case tally at 1,30,793 was also the lowest in 525 days. Further, the active case count at 0.38 per cent was at its lowest since March 2020 when the pandemic first hit the country.

With 11,971 people getting cured in the last 24 hours, the recovery rate currently stood at 98.27 per cent -- the highest since March 2020 -- taking the total recoveries to 3,38,61,756.

Also read | West Bengal schools and colleges to reopen for offline classes

As many as 197 people died from related ailments in the last 24 hours, taking the total fatality count to 4,63,852.

The daily positivity rate that was currently 0.80 per cent has remained below 2 per cent for the last 43 days.

Also read | Tamil Nadu extends Covid lockdown till Nov 30; CM warns of dengue

So far, 62.57 crore samples have been tested against the virus, while 112.97 crore vaccines have been administered as a shield against the disease since the drive's launch earlier this year.

RELATED STORIES
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
coronavirus
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

All about Purvanchal Expressway PM Modi will inaugurate today

When CBI recommended 5-year tenure for its chief but govt rejected it

News updates from HT: Mahatma Gandhi's statue vandalised in Australia

PM Modi to address event to mark first Audit Diwas
TRENDING TOPICS
Horoscope Today
Today Panchang
India Covid Cases
Purvanchal Expressway
Spider-Man: No Way Home
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP