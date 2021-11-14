Tamil Nadu extends Covid lockdown till Nov 30; CM warns of dengue, other seasonal diseases due to rains

With the existing Covid-19 related norms set to end at 6am on Monday (November 15), the Tamil Nadu government on Sunday extended the restrictions until November 30. The lockdown has also been extended in view of the widespread rainfall in the state due to the northeast monsoon and the risk of diseases like dengue spreading, the government said in its order.

Chief minister MK Stalin stressed on the adherence to Covid appropriate behaviour (CAB) in places such as shops and the wearing of masks and usage of hand sanitisers and maintaining physical distancing.

Stalin also urged the people above 18 years of age, who are yet to receive the first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine, to inoculate themselves against the disease. He also urged those who are partially vaccinated to not miss their second doses.

The government also directed local administrations to only allow essential activities within containment zones. Door-to-door monitoring of the disease transmission would be done by medical teams. The government also advised the people to boil drinking water during the rainy season citing the risk of the spread of water-borne diseases.

What’s allowed?

All shops, bars, restaurants and lodges are allowed to remain operational beyond 11pm. The time was extended earlier on October 23, in view of the festival season.

Indoor and outdoor stadiums in the state are allowed to conduct sports and for training purposes.

Swimming pools would be allowed for therapeutic purposes.

Schools have been reopened for classes 1 to 8 from November 1 following rotational timetables.

Theatres are allowed to operate with 100% seating capacity. Standard operating procedures (SOP) should be followed in theatres and cinema halls. Cinema shootings are also allowed with a minimal number of employees and artists.

Buses plying between the districts, within the state and to all other states except Kerala are allowed with full seating capacity. No standing passengers are allowed.

Government training centres and camps are allowed to operate with full attendance.

What’s not allowed?

All festivals and political events remain banned according to the existing norms.

Maximum attendance of 100 people has been allowed at weddings and other ceremonies, while 50 people would be allowed at funerals.