Tamil Nadu conducts 8th mega Covid-19 vaccination camp today in 50,000 centres

The eighth mega vaccination camp against coronavirus disease (Covid-19) started in Tamil Nadu on Sunday in 50,000 inoculation centres across the state. The drive was initially slated for November 6 but was deferred due to the onset of the northeast monsoon and a request by the state healthcare workers on account of Diwali.

“The 8th "Mega Vaccine Camp" is scheduled to be held at 50000 centers under the guidance of the Hon'ble Chief Minister (MK Stalin),” state health minister Ma Subramanian tweeted earlier in the day. The minister is also scheduled to inspect various vaccination camps at Chennai and the adjoining Tiruvallur district.

Of the 50,000 centres across the state, 2,000 centres are being operated in Chennai, the city’s civic body said. “2,000 vaccination camps are being held across Chennai. Get yourself vaccinated against Covid. Medical teams are on standby everywhere,” the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) said.

Also read | India's active Covid-19 caseload drops to 17-month low; country sees 11,271 fresh infections

Vaccination camps are being conducted by the state to increase the immunisation rate against the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) and also to create awareness about the drive. The state has been holding such camps since September alongside the daily inoculations.

In the seventh camp, which was conducted on October 30, more than 1.7 million people received a shot of the Covid-19 vaccine, according to a report by news agency PTI. This included the 626,955 people who received the first dose and the 1,087,156 who got the second jab.

The state saw 809 new cases of Covid-19 and 14 related deaths as the total confirmed infections reached 2,714,025 and the death toll climbed to 36,273, a bulletin from the state health department showed.