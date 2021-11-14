India's active Covid-19 caseload drops to 17-month low; country sees 11,271 fresh infections

India's active caseload of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) fell to 17-month low while 11,271 more people tested positive for the viral illness, the Union ministry of health and family welfare (MoHFW) said on Sunday. The national active caseload currently stands at 135,918--the lowest in 522 days--falling by 390 cases, and accounts for just 0.39 per cent cases in the cumulative infection tally of 34,437,037, the health ministry noted in a statement.

As many as 11,376 more patients were discharged after recovering from the infection, the latest daily bulletin showed, adding that the country also logged a further 285 fatalities due to Covid-19. Till now, 33,837,859 patients have been discharged, while 463,530 deaths have been recorded till now, it showed. Recovery rate is at 98.26 per cent, while fatalities comprise 1.35 per cent of the overall caseload.

Kerala saw 6468 new cases, contributing 57 per cent to the latest national single-day rise in cases.

The daily positivity rate, meanwhile, was recorded at 0.9 per cent, as 1,255,904 samples were tested for Covid-19 on Friday, With this, a total of 623,751,344 samples have been tested thus far, data released by the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) showed.

The cumulative vaccination coverage has surpassed the 1.12 billion mark, as 5,743,840 doses of Covid-19 vaccines were administered in the last 24 hours.

