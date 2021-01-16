LIVE: ITBP personnel administered the first dose of coronavirus vaccine

In what has been termed as the world's largest coronavirus (Covid-19) vaccination drive, India began its vaccine drive across the country on Saturday. The nationwide vaccination drive against the novel coronavirus was launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi today through video conferencing.





A total of 3,00,000 healthcare workers will be vaccinated using the two vaccines--Covaxin and Covishield, which have received the Emergency Use Authorisation (EAU) after going through established safety and immunogenicity in a well-prescribed regulatory process.





The vaccination drive covers all Indian states and union territories. The drive will be held daily from 9am to 5pm, except on the days earmarked for routine immunisation programmes.

