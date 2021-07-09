Covid-19 latest update: Maharashtra at top, Kerala sees uptick in new cases

Most states in India registered a fall in coronavirus cases on Friday even as the active caseload continued to remain high in some of these places. Barring Kerala that saw an uptick of 2,216 cases taking the total number of infections to 1,10,616, all other states, including Maharashtra with 1,17,698 active cases, reported a mild drop in fresh infections.

According to the Union health ministry bulletin that was updated on Friday 8am, the top five states with highest number of cases, at the moment, are Maharashtra, Kerala, Karnataka (38,752 cases), Tamil Nadu (33,665 cases) and Andhra Pradesh (31,850).

The number of deaths has also fallen largely across states with only Maharashtra and Kerala registering 439 and 142 fatalities, respectively, while all others saw losses in two digits.

Kerala also reported the highest number of recoveries from Covid-19 during the day with 11,414 patients being discharged from hospitals and healthcare facilities, followed by Maharashtra at 8,815.

As far as vaccinations against the virus in concerned, Uttar Pradesh inoculated the highest number of people with 2,98,96,371 doses being administered. Others like Maharashtra (2,80,46,874), Gujarat (2,11,86,487) and Karnataka (2,03,55,148) are also aggressively going about with its vaccination drive.

Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh detected the first two cases of delta plus, the lethal and more infectious variant of the virus, being registered on Thursday.

The Centre has said 'variants of concern' of the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus have been found in as many as 174 districts across 35 states and Union territories with the highest number of such infections being reported from Maharashtra, Delhi, Punjab, Telangana, West Bengal, and Gujarat.

On Thursday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi held his first round of meeting with his new council of ministers wherein he warned against any lax that may have far-reaching effects in the nation’s fight against the pandemic.

His statement came at a time when the health ministry expressed its concern over people taking to "revenge travel" while the threat of third wave loomed large.