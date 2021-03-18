Covid-19: Maharashtra sees highest single-day spike in 181 days

Maharashtra on Wednesday logged 23,179 fresh Covid-19 cases— the highest single-day spike in 181 days. The state had reached its peak on September 11 last year, with 24,886 cases. It has breached the 20,000-mark 16 times since the pandemic broke out in March 2020, of which, it crossed the 23,000-mark six times, government data showed.

The state’s total tally rose to 2,370,507, while its active caseload climbed to 152,760 on Wednesday. Mumbai recorded a 159-day high with 2,377 new cases, taking its tally to 349,974. The active case count in the city was 15,410.

The state also reported 84 fatalities, pushing the death toll to 53,080. Mumbai reported eight fatalities, taking its death toll 11,551.

Nagpur city reported 2,698 fresh cases—topping the city chart on Wednesday—followed by Pune city, which clocked 2,612 fresh cases. The Mumbai Metropolitan Region (excluding Mumbai) reported 2,434 fresh cases. In MMR, Kalyan-Dombivli logged 637 fresh cases and Thane city, 516 new cases.

The first three months of the year have seen a steady rise in Covid-19 cases in the state. In January, the state reported 104,287 cases and 1,561 deaths. This rose to 128,671 fresh cases in February—a jump of 23.38%. Conversely, the deaths reduced by 31.32% in February to 1,072 fatalities. In March so far, Maharashtra’s cases have risen by 67.43% in comparison to February’s cases. In March, the state has reported 215,437 new cases and 926 deaths.

State health minister Rajesh Tope said though the cases are increasing, there is no need for panic as the state has adequate number of hospital beds and other life-saving equipment. He said despite the second wave, the number of fatalities and death rate are under control.