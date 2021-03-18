IND USA
Representational Image. (File photo)
world news

Prisoners across globe, including in India, forgotten during Covid-19: Amnesty

In the report, the group said even though prisoners have been released due to the pandemic in places like India, but the rates of releases remained ad hoc and insufficient to address the magnitude of the risk
By HT Correspondent | Edited by Sameer
PUBLISHED ON MAR 18, 2021 09:56 AM IST

Human rights group Amnesty International has said prisoners globally, including in India, have been forgotten during the Covid-19 pandemic as prisons face systemic challenges in preventing the virus spread. In a report released on Thursday, the group said the pandemic control measures in prisons led to serious human rights violations.

The report added India was among the countries, where measures such as video conferencing were introduced for prisoners to stay in touch with their families on the Supreme Court’s directions during the lockdown introduced to check the Covid-19 spread. But it added the measures were inadequate. It cited a source in Jammu and Kashmir and said detainees there “were only allowed a phone call to their family once in 15 days.”

Also Read | India records 35,871 new Covid-19 cases, highest daily spike this year

Amnesty International halted its work in India last year blaming an “incessant witch-hunt” after the government froze its bank accounts and forced the group to lay off its staff in the country.

In the report, the group said even though prisoners have been released due to the pandemic in places like India, but the rates of releases remained ad hoc and insufficient to address the magnitude of the risk. “In India, prison staff were included among front-line workers, one of three priority categories for vaccination. Prisoners were not listed among the priority groups...”

It referred to measures in prisons after the national lockdown was announced in India on March 24 and added prison departments across the country barred all personal physical meetings inside prisons. The group said there were plans to shift meetings with lawyers and family members to phones or video calls after a Supreme Court order required all higher courts to adopt video conferencing technologies. “Just as there were problems with the introduction of video conferencing in courts, the roll-out of video conferencing in prisons to allow detainees to communicate with family members was very slow. In the state of Karnataka, for instance, it only became operational in December 2020. In Haryana, it was not until February 2021 that officials announced that the first prison in the state had introduced a video conferencing facility. The duration of video calls was very limited. In Karnataka, for instance, it was reportedly between five and 10 minutes,” it said

The group said India was also among 40 countries, where protests and unrest were reported from the prisons.

Also Read | Over 150% rise in Covid cases in 70 districts, states asked to boost testing

It urged countries not to discriminate against those held in detention when developing vaccination policies and plans. “... urges states to make every effort to prioritize prisoners in their national vaccination plans, particularly given that their confined conditions do not allow them to physically distance and ensure that those at particularly high risk of COVID-19 (such as older prisoners and those with chronic health conditions) are prioritized for vaccination on a par with comparative groups in the general population,” it said.

The report titled “Forgotten Behind Bars: Covid-19” said over an estimated 11 million people are imprisoned globally and prisons in many countries risk becoming hotbeds for the disease. It added many inmates struggle to access soap, proper sanitation, or personal protective equipment. The report said physical distancing is difficult to achieve and only limited health care is available.

“As COVID-19 continues to rip through prisons across the world, measures introduced by governments to prevent the spread of the disease have led to human rights violations, including the use of excessive solitary confinement to aid social distancing and inadequate measures to reduce the detrimental effects of isolation,” said Netsanet Belay, Amnesty International’s research and advocacy director.

Protesters fired slingshots and threw Molotov cocktails toward lines of security forces in a rare incidence of fighting back against a relentlessly violent crackdown.(AP)
world news

Myanmar construction magnate with links to military claims payments to Suu Kyi

PTI, Myanmar
PUBLISHED ON MAR 18, 2021 10:19 AM IST
The military has already tried to implicate Suu Kyi in corruption, alleging she was given $600,000 plus gold bars by a political ally.
Cuomo faces complaints that his administration deliberately withheld data on Covid-19 deaths in nursing homes to bolster his image.(REUTERS)
world news

Questions about Cuomo grow harder to ignore for Biden

AP, New York
PUBLISHED ON MAR 18, 2021 10:12 AM IST
The pressure on Biden grew dramatically last week when most of New York's congressional delegation, including Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, called on Cuomo to step aside.
A file photo of Katherine Tai, the US Trade Representative, in Washington, DC. (AFP)
world news

USTR Tai and India’s Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal expected to talk soon

Reported by Yashwant Raj, Hindustan Times, Washington
UPDATED ON MAR 18, 2021 11:16 AM IST
Katherine Tai was approved 98-0 in the Senate as Biden’s US trade representative
President Joe Biden sits next to a bowl of Irish shamrocks, left, as he speaks during a virtual meeting with Ireland's Prime Minister Micheal Martin on St. Patrick's Day, in the Oval Office of the White House, Wednesday, March 17, 2021, in Washington. (AP)
world news

China seeks Biden-Xi meet next month if Alaska talks go well

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON MAR 18, 2021 09:39 AM IST
The Biden-Xi meeting as envisioned by Chinese officials would be organized around Earth Day on April 22 to show both leaders are focused on combating climate change, one of the people said.
The statement did not name any companies. China's Huawei Technologies and ZTE Corp were targeted by the previous administration of Donald Trump for removal from the U.S. telecoms infrastructure.(AFP)
world news

US subpoenas Chinese communications firms in probe of national security risks

Posted by Prashasti Singh | Reuters, Washington
UPDATED ON MAR 18, 2021 07:46 AM IST
"Beijing has engaged in conduct that blunts our technological edge and threatens our alliances," Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo said in statement.
President Joe Biden gives a brief statement about yesterday's shootings in Atlanta before a virtual meeting with Ireland's Prime Minister Micheal Martin on St. Patrick's Day, in the Oval Office of the White House, Wednesday, March 17, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)(AP)
world news

Biden asked to back India, South Africa at WTO on Covid-19 vaccines

PTI, Washington
UPDATED ON MAR 18, 2021 07:38 AM IST
The previous Trump administration had opposed such a move.
City of Atlanta police officers are seen outside of Gold Spa after deadly shootings at a massage parlor and two day spas in the Atlanta area, in Atlanta, Georgia, U.S. March 16, 2021. (REUTERS)
world news

Why Georgia attack spurs fears in Asian Americans

AP, Chicago
PUBLISHED ON MAR 18, 2021 07:34 AM IST
As details emerge, many members of the Asian American community see the Georgia killings as a haunting reminder of harassment and assaults that have been occurring from coast to coast.
Robert Aaron Long, 21, of Woodstock in Cherokee County poses in a jail booking photograph after he was taken into custody by the Crisp County Sheriff's Office in Cordele, Georgia, U.S. March 16, 2021.(via REUTERS)
world news

Man charged with killing 8 people at Georgia massage parlors

Posted by Prashasti Singh | AP, Atlanta
PUBLISHED ON MAR 18, 2021 07:32 AM IST
A day after the shootings, investigators were trying to unravel what might have compelled 21-year-old Robert Aaron Long to commit the worst mass killing in the U.S. in almost two years.
Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison speaks in a 2021 video by Irish Department Of Foreign Affairs with St Patrick's Day wishes.(Reuters)
world news

Australia unemployment drops to 5.8% as recovery strengthens

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON MAR 18, 2021 07:20 AM IST
Unemployment dropped to 5.8% from a revised 6.3% in January, data from the statistics bureau showed Thursday in Sydney.
More than a year after the novel coronavirus first surfaced in China, a number of mysteries still surround the spread of the disease that has killed nearly 2.7 million people worldwide.
world news

Covid may become 'seasonal' if it persists for many years: UN

Posted by Prashasti Singh | AFP
UPDATED ON MAR 18, 2021 06:59 AM IST
In its first report, an expert team tasked with trying to shed light on one of those mysteries by examining potential meteorological and air quality influences on the spread of Covid-19, found some indications the disease would develop into a seasonal menace.
WHO's vaccine experts said Wednesday it was still better to take the AstraZeneca vaccine than not -- adding that it was looking into available data on the jab.(Reuters)
world news

Countries should keep using AstraZeneca vaccine: WHO experts

Posted by Prashasti Singh | AFP
PUBLISHED ON MAR 18, 2021 06:15 AM IST
The WHO, Europe's medicines regulator and AstraZeneca itself have repeatedly said the vaccine was safe after several countries reported feared links with blood clots or brain haemorrhages.
US-led diplomacy on North Korea's nuclear programme remains stalemated for about two years because of disputes over US-led sanctions on the North.(REUTERS)
world news

North Korea cites hostile police of the US, ignores offer for talks

Posted by Prashasti Singh | AP, Seoul
PUBLISHED ON MAR 18, 2021 06:11 AM IST
The statement by Choe Son Hui, the first foreign minister, came hours before the top diplomats and defense chiefs of the United States and South Korea meet in Seoul in their first joint talks in five years to discuss North Korea's nuclear programme.
Tanzania's President John Magufuli, according to the opposition, was infected by Covid-19(REUTERS)
world news

Tanzania's President John Magufuli dies at 61

Posted by Prashasti Singh | Reuters, Nairobi
UPDATED ON MAR 18, 2021 05:55 AM IST
The incident comes after more than two-weeks of absence from public life that led to speculation about his health.
In this file picture from March 6, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un (C) is seen taking part in a photo call wth the participants of the First Short Course for Chief Secretaries of City and County Party Committees in Pyongyang. (AFP)
world news

US used 'cheap tricks' to initiate contact: North Korea

Reuters, Seoul
PUBLISHED ON MAR 18, 2021 03:59 AM IST
It came as US Secretary of State Antony Blinken was visiting South Korea alongside Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, in a first overseas trip by top-level members of Biden's administration.
