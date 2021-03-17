IND USA
Over 150% rise in Covid cases in 70 dists, states asked to boost testing

At least 70 districts spread over 12 states and union territories have logged an over 150% increase in Covid-19 cases over the last two weeks, the Union health ministry said on Wednesday, urging the administrations to ramp up testing as well as vaccinations in these regions in order to rein in the outbreak
By Rhythma Kaul
PUBLISHED ON MAR 17, 2021 11:35 PM IST

At least 70 districts spread over 12 states and union territories have logged an over 150% increase in Covid-19 cases over the last two weeks, the Union health ministry said on Wednesday, urging the administrations to ramp up testing as well as vaccinations in these regions in order to rein in the outbreak.

The warning came on a day when the country recorded xxxx cases, the highest since xxxx. The number is now a clear indicator of the country having entered a second wave of infections, at least in some regions, after a low seen a little over a month ago.

“The centre has advised these states to look at ways to quickly increase the number of Covid-19 vaccinations in these districts that are also reporting increased positivity rate. The vaccination process should be more targeted and better focused in these areas. All priority groups fixed by the government of India should be covered 100% using a targeted approach in these districts,” said Rajesh Bhushan, Union health secretary, during the weekly media briefing on Covid-19 updates in the country.

The top officials also said the option of opening the vaccination drive up for more people is on the table but the focus at present is to maximise reach among those who qualify. “It is being considered by the experts but first, our aim is to cover as much elderly population as possible. Once this group is taken care of substantially, then other categories will be opened up,” said Dr VK Paul, member (health), Niti Aayog.

India has till now given a little over 36 million doses of coronavirus vaccines. Till 7pm, 1.4 million doses had been administered on Wednesday.

Centre has advised that these “districts of concern” must have at least 70% of the tests done through the RT-PCR method, which is the most reliable. “Most of these districts are located in the western and northern part of India. In fact, these districts are located in certain specific states only. However, the way in which the positivity rate is increasing in most of these districts, the number of tests is not being increased accordingly,” he said.

There are 55 other districts in 17 states that have reported an increase between 100 and 150% in the corresponding period (between March 1 and 15), the officials said at the briefing.

“Our advice to these states, especially Maharashtra, which has 60% of the current active case load, is that they have to increase the number of tests. Among Covid-19 tests, proportion of RT-PCR test should be increased up to 70% at least, but should not go below that,” Bhushan added.

The officials also said they are monitoring the Kumbh Mela in Haridwar, where experts fear an outbreak could occur since hundreds of thousands of people are gathering for a holy dip.

“We have been closely monitoring the preparations, and standard operating procedure (SOP) for the Kumbh Mela issued by the ministry of health and family welfare in the context of implementing preventive measures to contain spread of Covid-19 during the mela have been shared with the state,” said Rajesh Bhushan, Union health secretary.

The high-level central team comprises experts from New Delhi’s National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC). Dr SK Singh, director, Dr SK Jain, additional director, and Dr Meera Dhuria, deputy director from NCDC are a part of the expert team.

The health secretary also said that there has been a 43% week-on-week increase in new Covid-19 cases and almost 37% week-on-week increase in new deaths have been recorded. Despite the increase in new Covid-19 cases, India’s coronavirus mortality rate remains under 2% while the cumulative positivity rate has dropped under 5%.

“Cases dropped after mid-September— from 97,000 to 9,000, but are increasing again, which is a matter of concern,” Bhushan said.

As many as 28,903 new Covid-19 cases and 17,741 recoveries were reported in India in the past 24 hours, according to government data.

With the addition of fresh infections, the total cases in the country reached 11.4 million, of which 234,406 are active cases. The death toll stands at 159,044, including 188 fatalities recorded on Wednesday.

Tata Projects Limited was tasked with the construction of the new Parliament complex on September 29, 2020. (PTI PHOTO.)
Tata Projects Limited was tasked with the construction of the new Parliament complex on September 29, 2020. (PTI PHOTO.)
india news

Congress built sub-standard buildings: Puri on Central Vista criticism

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON MAR 18, 2021 12:08 AM IST
The plan, being handled by the Union ministry of housing and urban affairs, involves having a new Parliament building in place by India’s 75th Independence Day in 2022, while the entire project, which includes constructing 11 administrative buildings to house all the government ministries, is slated to be finished by 2024.
HT Image
HT Image
india news

Once a Cong bastion in Puducherry, Yanam to witness a close contest

By Srinivasa Rao Apparasu
PUBLISHED ON MAR 18, 2021 12:06 AM IST
Hyderabad Yanam, an assembly constituency of the Union Territory of Puducherry, geographically located in Andhra Pradesh, is witnessing an interesting battle in the ongoing elections to the 30-member assembly scheduled to be held on April 6
HT Image
HT Image
india news

Plea: Jarkiholi probe against Nirbhaya Act

By Arun Dev
PUBLISHED ON MAR 18, 2021 12:00 AM IST
Bengaluru A Bengaluru-based non-government organisation (NGO) on Wednesday filed a petition before the Karnataka High Court, claiming the investigation in the alleged sex tape case involving former state minister Ramesh Jarkiholi violated the provisions of the Nirbhaya Act, 2013
HT Image
HT Image
india news

Bypolls a chance for CM to recover lost heft: Experts

By Sharan Poovanna
PUBLISHED ON MAR 17, 2021 11:59 PM IST
Bengaluru After spending most of his term in office fighting internal discontentment, the bypolls to three constituencies on April 17 come as a fresh opportunity to Karnataka chief minister B S Yediyurappa to not only silence the opposition but also reestablish his image as the undisputed leader of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the state
Jan Shatabdi train runs in reverse for over 20 km in Uttarakhand as brakes fail
Jan Shatabdi train runs in reverse for over 20 km in Uttarakhand as brakes fail
india news

Jan Shatabdi train runs in reverse for over 20 km in Uttarakhand as brakes fail

By Mohan Rajput
PUBLISHED ON MAR 17, 2021 11:54 PM IST
In a bizarre incident, the Purnagiri Jan Shatabdi express train ran backwards between Tanakpur-Pilibhit railway line on Wednesday evening for over 20 km, a railway official said
HT Image
HT Image
india news

How Bengal economy has fared over the last decade

By Zia Haq
PUBLISHED ON MAR 17, 2021 11:43 PM IST
During the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)‘s high-voltage election campaign in West Bengal, home minister and senior party leader, Amit Shah, recently said the state’s economic performance under chief minister Mamata Banerjee was much worse than BJP-ruled states
HT Image
HT Image
india news

CPI(M) took right approach in Sabarimala case: Yechury

By Ramesh Babu
PUBLISHED ON MAR 17, 2021 11:43 PM IST
Thiruvananthapuram: Communist Party of India (Marxist) general secretary Sitaram Yechury’s remarks on Wednesday that the party, the head of the incumbent LDF government in the state, adopted the right approach to the Sabarimala temple row in 2018, triggered a political storm with the party’s rivals in the state pointing out that this comment, and the “regret” expressed by a state minister on the government’s response to the controversy exposed the party’s “double standards”
HT Image
HT Image
india news

Income for all, free ration delivery in TMC manifesto

By Joydeep Thakur
PUBLISHED ON MAR 17, 2021 11:42 PM IST
Kolkata: Minimum income guarantee for all families in West Bengal, financial assistance for farmers, free doorstep delivery of ration, and inclusion of more communities in the other backward classes (OBC) list were the highlights of the Trinamool Congress (TMC) assembly election manifesto released by chief minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday
HT Image
HT Image
india news

Former owner of Mercedes denies link to Vaze

By Manish Pathak
PUBLISHED ON MAR 17, 2021 11:37 PM IST
Mumbai A 27-year-old travel operator said on Wednesday he sold a Mercedes-Benz car linked to Sachin Vaze, arrested for his alleged role in parking an explosives-laden care near billionaire Mukesh Ambani’s residence, in February to a website that deals in used vehicles
HT Image
HT Image
india news

Mumbai top cop removed

By Surendra P Gangan and Faisal Malik
PUBLISHED ON MAR 17, 2021 11:36 PM IST
Mumbai The Maharashtra government on Wednesday transferred Mumbai police commissioner Param Bir Singh, replacing him with Hemant Nagrale, as it sought to reduce the collateral damage of the Sachin Vaze - Antilia explosives case, even as Opposition pointed to the close links between Mumbai Police officer Vaze and the Shiv Sena
HT Image
HT Image
india news

Food output to set new record this yr despite pandemic

By Zia Haq
PUBLISHED ON MAR 17, 2021 11:36 PM IST
New Delhi: India’s annual food output is set to hit a new record in 2020-21 despite the Covid-19 pandemic, with the country estimated to post a higher yield for the fifth year in a row in the summer (kharif) harvest, and sowing for winter (rabi) crops poised to cross last year’s all-time high, official data shows
HT Image
HT Image
india news

HT Image
HT Image
india news

At meeting with Modi, CMs seek expansion of vaccine coverage

By HT Correspondents, Mumbai/chandigarh/ Thiruvananthapuram
PUBLISHED ON MAR 17, 2021 11:34 PM IST
Chief ministers of at least three states urged the Prime Minister to allow more people to become eligible for coronavirus vaccines, pointing out to growing cases in some of their regions where a large number of those becoming infected are from younger age groups
HT Image
HT Image
india news

Man sentenced to death for raping 5-yr-old

By Jaykishan Sharma
PUBLISHED ON MAR 17, 2021 11:25 PM IST
Jaipur A local court for Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) in Jhunjhunu district on Wednesday completed trial in a rape case in record 16 days and awarded death penalty to a 20-year-old man who had raped a five-year-old girl last month
HT Image
HT Image
india news

Cancellation of ration cards a serious issue: SC

By Utkarsh Anand
PUBLISHED ON MAR 17, 2021 11:24 PM IST
The Supreme Court on Wednesday sought a response from the Central government on a plea regarding cancellation of around 30 million ration cards across India between 2013 and 2016, leading to alleged denial of rations and starvation deaths
