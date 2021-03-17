Over 150% rise in Covid cases in 70 dists, states asked to boost testing

At least 70 districts spread over 12 states and union territories have logged an over 150% increase in Covid-19 cases over the last two weeks, the Union health ministry said on Wednesday, urging the administrations to ramp up testing as well as vaccinations in these regions in order to rein in the outbreak.

The warning came on a day when the country recorded xxxx cases, the highest since xxxx. The number is now a clear indicator of the country having entered a second wave of infections, at least in some regions, after a low seen a little over a month ago.

“The centre has advised these states to look at ways to quickly increase the number of Covid-19 vaccinations in these districts that are also reporting increased positivity rate. The vaccination process should be more targeted and better focused in these areas. All priority groups fixed by the government of India should be covered 100% using a targeted approach in these districts,” said Rajesh Bhushan, Union health secretary, during the weekly media briefing on Covid-19 updates in the country.

The top officials also said the option of opening the vaccination drive up for more people is on the table but the focus at present is to maximise reach among those who qualify. “It is being considered by the experts but first, our aim is to cover as much elderly population as possible. Once this group is taken care of substantially, then other categories will be opened up,” said Dr VK Paul, member (health), Niti Aayog.

India has till now given a little over 36 million doses of coronavirus vaccines. Till 7pm, 1.4 million doses had been administered on Wednesday.

Centre has advised that these “districts of concern” must have at least 70% of the tests done through the RT-PCR method, which is the most reliable. “Most of these districts are located in the western and northern part of India. In fact, these districts are located in certain specific states only. However, the way in which the positivity rate is increasing in most of these districts, the number of tests is not being increased accordingly,” he said.

There are 55 other districts in 17 states that have reported an increase between 100 and 150% in the corresponding period (between March 1 and 15), the officials said at the briefing.

“Our advice to these states, especially Maharashtra, which has 60% of the current active case load, is that they have to increase the number of tests. Among Covid-19 tests, proportion of RT-PCR test should be increased up to 70% at least, but should not go below that,” Bhushan added.

The officials also said they are monitoring the Kumbh Mela in Haridwar, where experts fear an outbreak could occur since hundreds of thousands of people are gathering for a holy dip.

“We have been closely monitoring the preparations, and standard operating procedure (SOP) for the Kumbh Mela issued by the ministry of health and family welfare in the context of implementing preventive measures to contain spread of Covid-19 during the mela have been shared with the state,” said Rajesh Bhushan, Union health secretary.

The high-level central team comprises experts from New Delhi’s National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC). Dr SK Singh, director, Dr SK Jain, additional director, and Dr Meera Dhuria, deputy director from NCDC are a part of the expert team.

The health secretary also said that there has been a 43% week-on-week increase in new Covid-19 cases and almost 37% week-on-week increase in new deaths have been recorded. Despite the increase in new Covid-19 cases, India’s coronavirus mortality rate remains under 2% while the cumulative positivity rate has dropped under 5%.

“Cases dropped after mid-September— from 97,000 to 9,000, but are increasing again, which is a matter of concern,” Bhushan said.

As many as 28,903 new Covid-19 cases and 17,741 recoveries were reported in India in the past 24 hours, according to government data.

With the addition of fresh infections, the total cases in the country reached 11.4 million, of which 234,406 are active cases. The death toll stands at 159,044, including 188 fatalities recorded on Wednesday.