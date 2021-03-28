Covid-19 updates: 3 states, J&K, Mumbai witness highest spike of this year

India reported 62,714 new cases of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) in the last 24 hours, its highest single-day rise in 2021. The country also recorded the highest number of deaths in a day due to the coronavirus disease since December 25 of last year. The upward trajectory of cases combined with the upcoming festive season and the Mahakumbh has put officials on edge. The Centre has empowered states to impose necessary restrictions to curb the spread of the virus and most have followed the order.

On Sunday, Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray held a high-level meeting and warned officials to be prepared for last year’s lockdown like restrictions if Covid-19 preventative measures continued to be flouted. Besides Maharashtra, Uttarakhand, Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka also witnessed a record rise in cases.

Here are the top 5 Covid-19 updates from all over the country:

Mumbai

Maharashtra’s capital city of Mumbai recorded 6,923 new Covid-19 cases on Sunday, its highest single-day spike since the beginning of the pandemic. Maharashtra has imposed a night curfew from Sunday till April 15, from 8pm to 7am. Popular attractions of Juhu Beach and Gateway of India sported a deserted look on Sunday night as curfew hit. Nagpur reported 3,970 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours, pushing the district’s tally to 218,820. Chief minister Thackeray, who has been urging citizens to follow proper preventative behaviour since the beginning of March, has asked officials to be prepared for lockdown-like restrictions if people continue to flout Covid-19 rules. On Sunday morning, Mumbai residents were seen crowding the Dadar vegetable market, giving social distancing and masks a miss, even as cases continued to skyrocket, ANI reported.

Andhra Pradesh

Andhra Pradesh on Sunday recorded 1,005 new cases of Covid-19, its highest single-day increase since November 26. The number of cases in the state now stands at 898,815. At 5,394, Andhra Pradesh also recorded the highest number of active cases since December 9. The state police have launched an awareness campaign to counsel people to follow Covid-19 appropriate behaviour and also distributed face masks and hand sanitisers to the masses. State director general of police DG Sawang requested citizens not to go out unless absolutely necessary, reported PTI.

Karnataka

The southern state of Karnataka, where cases have been on the rise since the beginning of March, recorded its highest single-day spike on Sunday. With 3,082 new cases, the state-wide tally has now been pushed well past the 900,00 mark. Twelve fatalities were also recorded and the death toll now stands at 12,504. The capital city of Bengaluru remains a cause of concern, with the district of Bengaluru Urban reporting 2004 cases, the highest contribution to the state’s caseload.

Jammu and Kashmir

The Union territory of Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday recorded its highest ever one-day increase since December 19. The UT reported 309 Covid-19 cases, pushing its tally to 129,993. Four new fatalities were also recorded, taking its the death toll to 1,985. The district of Srinagar (123) recorded the highest number of cases followed by Jammu (46) and Baramulla (27).

Uttarakhand

Uttarakhand on Sunday reported 366 new Covid-19 cases, its highest in 2021, just three days before the month-long Maha Kumbh. The number of Covid-19 cases now stands at 99,881.