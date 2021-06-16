Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / Covishield vaccinated Indians not required to quarantine in South Korea, says envoy
india news

Covishield vaccinated Indians not required to quarantine in South Korea, says envoy

South Korea: Those who are vaccinated with Covaxin will have to follow quarantine guidelines for two weeks, unlike the ones who have received Covishield.
By hindustantimes.com | Written by Deepali Sharma | Edited by Avik Roy, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JUN 16, 2021 10:38 PM IST
Pedestrians walk past a poster depicting the coronavirus, at the City Hall in Seoul, South Korea.(AFP for representation)

South Korea has decided to withdraw the compulsory two-week quarantine guidelines from July 1 and only Indians, who have been vaccinated with the double dose of the Covishield Covid-19 vaccine will be able to enter the country freely. Those who are vaccinated with Covaxin will have to follow quarantine guidelines for two weeks.

"The South Korean government has decided to withdraw the mandatory two-week quarantine if individuals have fully vaccinated. There is no need to serve a mandatory quarantine if the person took Covishield, but those vaccinated for Covaxin are required to serve a two-week quarantine," ANI quoted South Korea's envoy to India Shin Bong-Kil as saying.

Also read | Explained: Why there are demands to cut the gap between two Covishield doses

Noting that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been vaccinated with the home-grown shot of Covaxin, the envoy said that the restrictions are only meant for the general public and not for heads of state and high dignitaries.

"We have seen that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has taken Covaxin and if PM Modi wants to visit Korea at any point of time he can visit Korea without quarantine. High ranking officials, for example, if Chief of Army Staff India visited Korea, he does not need to be in quarantine," ANI quoted him as saying.

South Korea's ambassador to India also lauded the country's decision to provide the Covid-19 vaccine for free to the neighboring countries and said it was a great gesture.

Also read | India missed early alarm, let deadly coronavirus variant spread: Health experts

"As a diplomat, I think it's a good gesture to provide vaccines to the surrounding countries of India... If India had not helped them, then who would have come forward to help the neighbouring countries like Bhutan, Nepal, Sri Lanka, Maldives and others. I think this is a good gesture from India. We should help each other," the Korean envoy said, ANI reported.

The envoy said the ties between the two countries have never been better and it has strengthened with the Covid pandemic. India will overcome the devastation caused due to the second wave of the virus, he added.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
south korea covishield covid-19
TRENDING NEWS

Two-year-old asks grandpa if she could help him in ‘yawdwowk’. Watch sweet video

Smriti Irani shares old clip of Steffi Graf getting marriage proposal on court

Bird lays eggs in nest built on wreath on a door, homeowner posts pics of babies

Captivating video of black butterflies mud puddling will amaze you. Watch
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
WTC final
Twitter
Covid Vaccine
CBSE Class 12
India vs New Zealand
UEFA Euro 2020
Sherni movie review
Father's Day 2021
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP